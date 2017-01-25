Hacker News
“Hackers Tear Apart Trend Micro, Find 200 Vulnerabilities in Just 6 Months”
forbes.com
11 points
by
kmonsoor
51 minutes ago
2 comments
favorite
empath75
20 minutes ago
We've been trying to fight a security auditor requirement to put antivirus on all of our amazon amis (including linux). It's insane that anyone thinks that improves security.
yunolisten
2 minutes ago
From experience many so called 'security auditor's tend not to have a clue what they're talking about technically, and operate from a playbook. They do however speak the the same language as management. Buzzword bingo, spreading FUD, selling snake oil.
