“Hackers Tear Apart Trend Micro, Find 200 Vulnerabilities in Just 6 Months” (forbes.com)
11 points by kmonsoor 51 minutes ago





We've been trying to fight a security auditor requirement to put antivirus on all of our amazon amis (including linux). It's insane that anyone thinks that improves security.

From experience many so called 'security auditor's tend not to have a clue what they're talking about technically, and operate from a playbook. They do however speak the the same language as management. Buzzword bingo, spreading FUD, selling snake oil.

