You don't want to convert entire applications at once, you want to do it a source file or module at a time. This means incorporating the Rust toolchain into the build of the C/C++ project Makefile, or etc., system.
It is not difficult, and will increase confidence in the final product. This can even be used to test incremental conversions in production, rather than having any doubt about the entire conversion.
This is an awesome start for a great manual on the area. I'm very inspired by the experience I had in doing this, and hope that we do more.
As a long-time user of C++, I find Rust to be more appealing in many ways. I don't think "C++ is dangerous" is a good approach to advertising Rust to the C++ community.
Rust is much more robust about catching those cases and verifying that you don't have objects outliving their references.
Specifically, I think this work should be regarded as a "work in progress." :-)
Also, this is just me, given experience writing code in C++ and Rust, I find Rust to be a more ergonomic language (YMMV).
I think you're point is completely correct though. You can write very safe code today using modern C++ features.
Perhaps the author could get the book up to a presentable point before advertising it.
For that matter, the author might want to put his/her name on the book - I couldn't find anything in either the foreword or credits section.
I think it is still wothwhile to present something you have instead of waiting once its done. Also the understanding "once its done" varies from the use case. This in your opinion unfinished book might be of use to others.
It is also good to have something written and share it with others to get feedback (as you did) at an early stage.
