A Guide to Porting C/C++ to Rust (gitbooks.io)
51 points by ingve 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite





I just started porting an application using corrode on a C library at work. This was more of a POC, to show the team. Based on that, I think this book is missing a section on incremental conversion.

You don't want to convert entire applications at once, you want to do it a source file or module at a time. This means incorporating the Rust toolchain into the build of the C/C++ project Makefile, or etc., system.

It is not difficult, and will increase confidence in the final product. This can even be used to test incremental conversions in production, rather than having any doubt about the entire conversion.

This is an awesome start for a great manual on the area. I'm very inspired by the experience I had in doing this, and hope that we do more.

I find that most of the arguments given against C++ (such as memory leaks or dangling pointers) can be avoided by using Modern C++ features, like never allocating memory with new but using std::make_unique or avoiding null pointers with not_null from GSL or std::optional.

Agreed. C++ is far safer than C and just as safe as rust. If the rust crowd was serious about convincing C and C++ devs to move to rust, then they ought to have made the syntax identical (or at least much closer) to C. That's the primary reason Java took off. If you know C, you can write working C++ and Java programs straight away. For rust, we have to stop and relearn how to apply the logic (thus slow/no adoption).

A good bit of "legacy" C++ features are used in a number of applications that articles lists as "mission critical" perfectly well, too. Some of the arguments along memory safety, to my eyes, appear to be bordering on the hysterical. There are many legitimate criticisms of C++ ("legacy" or "modern"), including some related to memory management and safety. That hasn't impeded its use (its safe use) in a number of applications.

As a long-time user of C++, I find Rust to be more appealing in many ways. I don't think "C++ is dangerous" is a good approach to advertising Rust to the C++ community.

Those things help but it's still possible to return a pointer to an inner part of an allocation(say an element in a vector) and then have the vector go out of scope.

Rust is much more robust about catching those cases and verifying that you don't have objects outliving their references.

This seems to be about inline with some criticism this guide got on /r/rust: https://www.reddit.com/r/rust/comments/5qq7ty/a_guide_to_por...

Specifically, I think this work should be regarded as a "work in progress." :-)

I think the difference is that in C++ the programmer has to be careful, whereas in Rust the compiler makes sure that only safe stuff happens (outside of unsafe blocks, that is).

Is there a compiler option in C++ to only allow this safe variant of the language to be used? I find this argument to be a false comparison to the features of Rust, especially on dataraces, etc. I've never seen a 100% clean, modern C++ codebase. If you know of one, could you point us to it?

Also, this is just me, given experience writing code in C++ and Rust, I find Rust to be a more ergonomic language (YMMV).

Don't think there is a std::optional yet, have to go with boost::optional.

I think you're point is completely correct though. You can write very safe code today using modern C++ features.

The main problem is what to do with tons of opensource/thirdparty C++ libraries.

Isn't that what this guide is for?

The book appears to be promising, but it is still far from being complete and doesn't touch the main points of interest, such as inheritance and problems arising from any form of template specialization.

Perhaps the author could get the book up to a presentable point before advertising it.

Is there any indication that the hn submitter "ingve" and the github owner "locka99" is the same person?

For that matter, the author might want to put his/her name on the book - I couldn't find anything in either the foreword or credits section.

Or maybe they're trying to get more community support for it?

There was a rant earlier this week in the same vain: Instead of presenting something pre-mature check back later once its done.

I think it is still wothwhile to present something you have instead of waiting once its done. Also the understanding "once its done" varies from the use case. This in your opinion unfinished book might be of use to others.

It is also good to have something written and share it with others to get feedback (as you did) at an early stage.

