This seems really scummy and would drive me away from their products forever.
There is Replicant ( http://www.replicant.us/ ), a version of Android that aims to get rid of all binary blobs. There is also CopperheadOS ( https://copperhead.co/android/ ).
Related reading: https://blog.torproject.org/blog/mission-improbable-hardenin...
Does anybody know who made the phones?
Even if there were an alternative OS, I'd say it's still pretty well bricked, since installing alternative OSes is outside the skill level and/or comfort zone of most consumers.
From the screenshot, it's not entirely clear to me that the baseband is actually bricked. The updated OS refusing to run on some phones isn't the same as damaging the phone.
The genuine phones sell for 662€ with a one-year subscription.
