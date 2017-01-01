Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Black market Blackphones get sent a kill message that bricks them (arstechnica.com)
22 points by happy-go-lucky 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite





So does this achieve anything other than fuck the people over who (probably unknowingly) wound up buying such a Blackphone? I can just imagine waking up, looking at my phone which has been working perfectly well up until that point, and being told it now has been bricked for some licensing issue.

This seems really scummy and would drive me away from their products forever.

reply


Why would they care about driving away the one set of people who have already demonstrated they aren't interested in buying the phone from them?

reply


I suppose it stops people from buying these dirt cheap phones and consider buying the original (if they want the SilentOS benefits).

reply


Seems a bit funny, that a device that is meant for privacy allows remote control by its masters.

reply


It's funnier to buy a security focused phone from a random ebay seller.

reply


Slightly off topic but related to the product: how can a device using Android be considered safe and trustworthy privacy wise? The maker can surely choose FOSS only Android and encrypt communications, but the moment they add a binary only device driver it can do whatever it wants since it runs with kernel privileges (ie, sniff virtual keyboard, listen to conversations, access messages, contacts, photos, documents etc). If I'm not mistaken (please correct me in case I am) there's still no phone out there with open device drivers, which IMO translates into giving only a false sense of security to the user. Moreover, if I buy a security oriented device and it has a remote kill switch, I would expect at least to be the one and only entity in control of it.

reply


You're right in that a binary blob may just contain a backdoor and analyzing it is very hard.

There is Replicant ( http://www.replicant.us/ ), a version of Android that aims to get rid of all binary blobs. There is also CopperheadOS ( https://copperhead.co/android/ ).

Related reading: https://blog.torproject.org/blog/mission-improbable-hardenin...

reply


The implication in the story is that the contract manufacturer made extras and sold them on the black market. How common is that?

Does anybody know who made the phones?

reply


I don't know how common it is when it comes to electronics, but it's quite common for many counterfeit goods, especially clothing/fashion

reply


If this is not their phone, made by them, how can they brick them? How is that legal?

reply


If they install SilentOS on their unlicensed devices, SilentOS can refuse to run. The question is: Is there an alternative OS that can be used with these devices? If not then they are unusable without the OS. Is that the same as bricked?

reply


In all but the most pedantic of senses, yes, it is bricked.

Even if there were an alternative OS, I'd say it's still pretty well bricked, since installing alternative OSes is outside the skill level and/or comfort zone of most consumers.

reply


It might not be legal.

From the screenshot, it's not entirely clear to me that the baseband is actually bricked. The updated OS refusing to run on some phones isn't the same as damaging the phone.

reply


Playing the devils advocate here, the phones were accessing their servers without permission. They made the phones stop.

reply


These phones are on sale for less than 100 euros, a very good price given the hardware specs.

The genuine phones sell for 662€ with a one-year subscription.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: