BaCon – BASIC to C converter
20 points by
by
networked
4 hours ago
vmorgulis
1 hour ago
It seems fully written in shell:
http://fossilrepos.sourceforge.net/srv.fsl/144/artifact/6154...
nothrabannosir
1 minute ago
Wow that alone is perhaps even more impressive than what the program actually does... I thought I knew bash but just wow. Compatible with 5 different shells, too. This is some next level enlightened zen master stuff.
vmorgulis
1 hour ago
A toy webbrowser working with GTK:
http://basic-converter.proboards.com/thread/803/minimal-web-...
remotebug
1 hour ago
A toy BASIC wrapper around a webkit window...
dragonbonheur
1 hour ago
It's great that there's also a way to get it to work on some Android devices too
http://basic-converter.proboards.com/thread/683/howto-use-ba...
