BaCon – BASIC to C converter (basic-converter.org)
20 points by networked 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





It seems fully written in shell: http://fossilrepos.sourceforge.net/srv.fsl/144/artifact/6154...

Wow that alone is perhaps even more impressive than what the program actually does... I thought I knew bash but just wow. Compatible with 5 different shells, too. This is some next level enlightened zen master stuff.

A toy webbrowser working with GTK: http://basic-converter.proboards.com/thread/803/minimal-web-...

A toy BASIC wrapper around a webkit window...

It's great that there's also a way to get it to work on some Android devices too http://basic-converter.proboards.com/thread/683/howto-use-ba...

