Do you ever feel guilty being a lurker? I do (fabiofranchino.com)
20 points by abusedmedia 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite





I have the opposite problem - I worry that I comment too much. It takes a lot of effort for me to recognise which of my opinions are baseless and unworthy (probably most of them), and to leave them unsaid.

I think if you are in a state that you worry about it, then you're good!

In a way, yes. I tell myself somewhat often that I should write more, yet each time I don't. The blog I have sits empty, in large part because I'm not sure how interesting others might find the content.

The internet doesn't create the content, people do. I feel your guilt is misplaced.

You shouldn't be wanting to give back to the internet, you should be wanting to give back to other people.

So long as you're a genuine-at-heart and mindful person, this should be a regular occurrence for you regardless.

Every human interaction you have is an opportunity to give back :)

> Do you ever feel guilty being a lurker?

Well, I expect zero lurkers to actually respond to this, hehe.

Your comment made me chuckle :D

So when i listen to music you also want me to sing. You have writers and readers, im a reader and a huge fan of writers, who i support when i can.

Well that depends, are you a singer? Then it's probably a good idea to communicate with other singers beyond the local bar where you sing now and then.

Not saying that everybody should start a blog or that most blogs are not garbage written by people that don't have anything interesting to say. But if you want to take your career further it's probably a good idea to immerse yourself in your professional community in a way that expands your reach further than your near friends and co-workers. A blog can be a way to do that.

The post speaks about "owing something to someone" but this holds even just by purely egotistical measures.

Yeah division of labour is a corner stone of modern society. The title do you think it be fun to do ... would appeal to me more than to try to guilttrip people into doing something / humblebrag. However I do find the post inspiring.

