The Human Toll of Protecting the Internet from the Worst of Humanity (newyorker.com)
> constant exposure to the worst of humanity on a daily basis takes an undeniable toll.

This is one of the troubles police officers find in their daily work. When they are not part of the society where they work it is hard for them to empathize, as they just see the worst parts of that society.

In the police case also to have members of the police that are part of the communities they serve. But counseling also is needed to be able to deal with a biased view of reality. People don't call the police to show them how nice a neighbor is, or to invite them to a party. Their experience is, like for the guy in the article, to see only the bad parts as the good ones are filtered away.

Dare I guess that these people generally get paid minimum wage?

> Tech companies don’t like to talk about the details of content moderation, so it’s difficult to judge how well they’re caring for the psychological health of moderators.

The number of such stories which include said companies declining comment (not this one, but anecdotally that's how it seems to be) is kind of a red flag though.

Are there any projects working to automate the identification of offensive material with Machine Vision or Machine Learning? Replacing these peoples' jobs with computers might actually be a humane act.

As the article states, "Although algorithms and artificial intelligence have helped streamline the process of moderation, most technology companies that host user-generated content employ moderators like Soto to screen video, text, and images, to see if they violate company guidelines."

So the algorithms are used to create the list of dubious material. But in the end you need a human being to look at the picture/video and call the police as needed.

The day that AI can do that for us, they will do any other job also.

