This is one of the troubles police officers find in their daily work. When they are not part of the society where they work it is hard for them to empathize, as they just see the worst parts of that society.
In the police case also to have members of the police that are part of the communities they serve. But counseling also is needed to be able to deal with a biased view of reality. People don't call the police to show them how nice a neighbor is, or to invite them to a party. Their experience is, like for the guy in the article, to see only the bad parts as the good ones are filtered away.
> Tech companies don’t like to talk about the details of content moderation, so it’s difficult to judge how well they’re caring for the psychological health of moderators.
The number of such stories which include said companies declining comment (not this one, but anecdotally that's how it seems to be) is kind of a red flag though.
So the algorithms are used to create the list of dubious material. But in the end you need a human being to look at the picture/video and call the police as needed.
The day that AI can do that for us, they will do any other job also.
