reply
I think this is it. In many submissions, the same points are repeatedly made. And it's pretty much pure politics at this point, which generally doesn't fair well on HN and is generally off-topic per the guidelines.
Edit to add: You repeatedly bring up comments along the lines of "why was this flagged" or regarding the appropriateness of politics on HN. None of this should be news to you at all at this point. Why do you persist on bringing this up, when you've been around long enough to know the situation on HN and the community's well-established stance on it?
reply