Stranded by Trump (strandedbytrump.com)
Anyone have thoughts / ideas on what people need that developers could create for times like these? ie. What are the biggest problems in today's political climate which a developer may be able to solve?

The EFF probably has some things. https://github.com/EFForg/

And why is this being flagged?

I was hesitating saying anything, but I've noticed MANY of the anti-trump stories getting flagged aggressively. It's not uniform, and I can't quite say I've noticed a pattern, but there's enough that it's stood out a few times on articles that I thought were very tech related (bigCo employee situation legality). While it could just be people getting fed up with the political news, it doesn't really sit well with me given the relevance of recent events.

While it could just be people getting fed up with the political news

I think this is it. In many submissions, the same points are repeatedly made. And it's pretty much pure politics at this point, which generally doesn't fair well on HN and is generally off-topic per the guidelines.

Idk, maybe it's just me but the stakes are so high right now that to hide from political engagement would be downright irresponsible as a citizen of the US/World especially with the power we developers have to affect the world. This community's foundation was built on people wanting to make a better world not hide in our bubbles

Considering how much political discussion is actively going on right now on HN, I'd hardly describe it as "hiding".

Edit to add: You repeatedly bring up comments along the lines of "why was this flagged" or regarding the appropriateness of politics on HN. None of this should be news to you at all at this point. Why do you persist on bringing this up, when you've been around long enough to know the situation on HN and the community's well-established stance on it?

I was trying to submit this to show: I may have done it wrong? It's my work, in part - led a team of ten people making this tonight.

This is most likely why. Should have added `Show HN:` before hand. If anyone can edit to add that, I'd appreciate it.

You can email the mods via the Contact link in the footer. That's often more expedient than waiting for someone who has the ability to edit to notice a comment and do so.

