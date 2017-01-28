Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
U.S. sets 5-year and lifetime lobbying ban for officials (ap.org)
48 points by randomname2 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 29 comments | favorite





Not much new here.

http://www.npr.org/2017/01/28/512201631/trumps-executive-ord...

From the same article: Clinton ended up revoking the order (so his order basically did nothing), and Obama gave waivers even to the previous, watered down 2-year version.

This new order has considerably more teeth than anything that came before, though of course it remains to be seen if Trump grants any exemptions, or follows what was promised on the campaign trail to the letter. If he does, and if he manages to get congressional term limits passed as well, DC will be in a much healthier state once the current crop of entrenched geezers vacates the premises.

> If he does, and if he manages to get congressional term limits passed as well, DC will be in a much healthier state once the current crop of entrenched geezers vacates the premises.

Why would an arbitrary restriction on representative government = a healthier state? Look, I think there are grand problems in the electoral process that lead to the same people getting elected forever. That produces an environment conducive to career politics and incites people to pursue that path over public service.

But the public voting for representation is not the problem. The baby should not be thrown out with the bathwater.

So I used to oppose term limits for Congress until I saw a very interesting argument:

The longer you have been in power, the longer the list of prior decisions and positions that you must defend, or else admit you were wrong. And so you end up clinging to bad positions, opposing good laws and good repeals, or support bad laws and bad repeals, because your own political fortunes are tied up in having been correct the first time around.

Being called a "flip-flopper" guarantees one cannot learn from experience.


Whether or not one agrees with it, the idea of arbitrary restrictions on representative government is at least as old as George Washington himself.

Were the USA a direct democracy it would be pretty easy to refute the idea of term limits, but as it's a democratic republic, the issue becomes far less clear cut.

Even direct democracies have restrictions; it's the arbitrary ones that need some real validation to support. Just cause "throw all the bums out" feels good does not mean it's sound policy for a republic.

Or, he could do what the previous presidents have done, rescind the order once he leaves office.

For better or worse, he's not like the previous presidents in nearly every way.

> Trump is allowed to waive any of the restrictions.

That is an important exception. The fact it exists basically means this is a fig leaf he might rescind on his last day in office.

That is true of any Executive Order. And any future Executive can rescind or otherwise modify that order.

I'm not saying that's a good or bad thing in this particular case, but people sometimes forget that law created via EO only exists, persists, is enforced or not enforced at the whim of POTUS.

"Another provision sets a two-year period during which appointees must avoid working on issues involving former employers or clients.

Trump is allowed to waive any of the restrictions. ...snip... Trump said Obama's order was "full of loopholes.""

So, this provision just has one gigantic loophole.

It's also a really nice carrot-and-stick mechanism for currying favor!

Not everything Trump does is bad. The media will either spin this as ineffective, or simply won't report it, since this is a positive thing that Trump did and those kinds of stories simply won't be tolerated in today's mainstream media environment. But it is nice to see him carrying out the promises that he made to his base, even if we don't all agree with them. That is rare among politicians.

It's not that the media is not reporting good stuff Trump is doing, it's that he's not doing much good stuff.

> That is rare among politicians.

It's not rare at all. Many politicians who are from gerrymandered seats cater exclusively to their base. Because that is the only constituency that matters to their re-election.

Trump is supposed to be the President of ALL Americans. Not just the 25% odd percent who voted for him. And the fact that his popularity and approval rating is dropping daily attests to this.

I suppose I should have said that's rare among Presidents. Obama, for example, flat-out lied to his base about his stance on privacy rights, forever harming the ability of US tech companies to compete with those in privacy-minded countries. When it came to light that he had authorized even more invasive government surveillance programs than any of his predecessors, including George W. Bush, he didn't even bother apologizing.

Of course it is rare among Presidents. It's stupid and counter productive. Presidents should be governing based on the national interest and educated, considered advice of the public servants. Not the ever changing, populist, ignorant whims of a minority of the country. I mean that from the left or right of the electorate.

And no have not seen any indication the US tech companies are struggling to compete with anyone due specifically to privacy concerns. Apple is still arguably the leader in privacy, even yesterday they widely deployed differential privacy across iCloud analytics.

You're honestly going to argue that the whole NSA debacle didn't hurt American technology companies?

https://www.nytimes.com/2014/03/22/business/fallout-from-sno...

https://phys.org/news/2015-06-snowden-revelations-costly-tec...

Stealth edit. You claimed the title did not mention Trump as evidence of media bias. The title explicitly does.

> The media will either spin this as ineffective, or simply won't report it

The media will not report it? Then how are we seeing this story?

Nope, not a stealth edit. I deleted that part of it within seconds. The HN title is U.S. sets 5-year and lifetime lobbying ban for officials. The moment I realized that this was not the title of the article itself, and before you posted your comment, I deleted that part of it.

The media will not report it? Then how are we seeing this story?

Most people do not get their news straight from the AP. It will be fascinating to see this story get spun and spun again by the likes of CNN, MSNBC, etc.

It has already been reported on news sites. Just to name a few. Not much "spin" that I can tell:

http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/trump-sets-5-year-lifeti...

http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/trump-sets-year-lif...

http://time.com/4652703/president-trump-lobbying-ban/

Here's CNN's attempt at spin [1]:

"However, Trump's move to ban his aides from cashing in on their current jobs may be easier said than done. Lobbying can be ambiguously titled in practice, and while former staffers may not become registered lobbyists, they could potentially trade influence and government experience for a hefty paycheck all the same."

They also buried the story among many negative ones on their home page.

[1] http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/28/politics/donald-trump-executiv...

You realize this is the media, reporting it?

Most people do not get their news from the AP. They will see the spun version on CNN, MSNBC, etc. Or perhaps in this case, they won't see it at all.

One of the few good Trump policies.

We'll see in a year... It's only been a few days.

Could this be negated through some freedom of speech rights argument later on once they leave office?

It's an EO, and therefore could be completely scrapped by any future POTUS.

