This new order has considerably more teeth than anything that came before, though of course it remains to be seen if Trump grants any exemptions, or follows what was promised on the campaign trail to the letter. If he does, and if he manages to get congressional term limits passed as well, DC will be in a much healthier state once the current crop of entrenched geezers vacates the premises.
Why would an arbitrary restriction on representative government = a healthier state? Look, I think there are grand problems in the electoral process that lead to the same people getting elected forever. That produces an environment conducive to career politics and incites people to pursue that path over public service.
But the public voting for representation is not the problem. The baby should not be thrown out with the bathwater.
The longer you have been in power, the longer the list of prior decisions and positions that you must defend, or else admit you were wrong. And so you end up clinging to bad positions, opposing good laws and good repeals, or support bad laws and bad repeals, because your own political fortunes are tied up in having been correct the first time around.
Were the USA a direct democracy it would be pretty easy to refute the idea of term limits, but as it's a democratic republic, the issue becomes far less clear cut.
That is an important exception. The fact it exists basically means this is a fig leaf he might rescind on his last day in office.
I'm not saying that's a good or bad thing in this particular case, but people sometimes forget that law created via EO only exists, persists, is enforced or not enforced at the whim of POTUS.
Trump is allowed to waive any of the restrictions.
Trump said Obama's order was "full of loopholes.""
So, this provision just has one gigantic loophole.
It's not rare at all. Many politicians who are from gerrymandered seats cater exclusively to their base. Because that is the only constituency that matters to their re-election.
Trump is supposed to be the President of ALL Americans. Not just the 25% odd percent who voted for him. And the fact that his popularity and approval rating is dropping daily attests to this.
And no have not seen any indication the US tech companies are struggling to compete with anyone due specifically to privacy concerns. Apple is still arguably the leader in privacy, even yesterday they widely deployed differential privacy across iCloud analytics.
> The media will either spin this as ineffective, or simply won't report it
The media will not report it? Then how are we seeing this story?
Most people do not get their news straight from the AP. It will be fascinating to see this story get spun and spun again by the likes of CNN, MSNBC, etc.
"However, Trump's move to ban his aides from cashing in on their current jobs may be easier said than done. Lobbying can be ambiguously titled in practice, and while former staffers may not become registered lobbyists, they could potentially trade influence and government experience for a hefty paycheck all the same."
They also buried the story among many negative ones on their home page.
