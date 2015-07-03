I stick up for Google a lot --- nobody has done more to improve the security of the web than they have --- but they deserve credit for this kind of thing too.
reply
Brin shows up at the protest at SFO. Kalanick makes a self-congratulatory post on Facebook [1].
No Google execs on Trump's "economic advisory group". Kalanick legitimizes policies of hate by joining the group.
People gave Google a lot of shit for their supposedly naive or hypocritical mantra of "don't be evil". Turns out it's genuine and not so naive after all.
[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13510054
Where were all these moral people when Obama pulled the same stunt in 2011 and banned Iraqi refugees from entering the country for 6 months? Were they busy signing pledges not to write drone software that bombed the shit out of these same people that they now feel solidarity with?
I'm glad they found their "moral core", although it is mildly irritating that only half the country is able to find one at any one time.
While pausing Iraqi refugee intake for 6 months in 2011 was almost certainly an overreaction, it was done in response to a case in Kentucky where it was shown that a number of Iraqi enemy combatants had been granted refugee status in 2009.
This is an indefinite executive order that targets seven countries and goes well beyond refugees and affects green cards, student visas, etc.
I am not a fan of what Obama did, but this on a whole other level.
Was the "other half" outraged about the Obama administration's freezing out of Iraqi refugees at the time? I don't remember that at all. And when I Google[1] for "obama iraq refugees" and limit the scope to the year 2011, about the only criticism of this policy that I can find was from liberals and the left.
Besides which, Trump's order — which prevents even permanent residents from entering the United States — is far wider in scope than the Obama State Department's policy in 2011. It's totally expected that the reaction is bigger this time around.
[1]: https://goo.gl/tC8cgr
Presumably, those Googlers, like you and the rest of America, didn't even know there was a delay in 2011 and had nothing to protest.
>They formally applied for their exit visa in September 1978, and as a result his father was "promptly fired". For related reasons, his mother also had to leave her job. For the next eight months, without any steady income, they were forced to take on temporary jobs as they waited, afraid their request would be denied as it was for many refuseniks. During this time his parents shared responsibility for looking after him and his father taught himself computer programming. In May 1979, they were granted their official exit visas and were allowed to leave the country.[12] At an interview in October 2000, Brin said, "I know the hard times that my parents went through there and am very thankful that I was brought to the States."[17]
>In the summer of 1990, a few weeks before his 17th birthday, his father led a group of high school math students, including Sergey, on a two-week exchange program to the Soviet Union. His roommate on the trip was future Carnegie Mellon University computer science professor John Stamper. As Brin recalls, the trip awakened his childhood fear of authority and he remembered that "his first impulse on confronting Soviet oppression had been to throw pebbles at a police car." Malseed adds, "On the second day of the trip, while the group toured a sanatorium in the countryside near Moscow, Brin took his father aside, looked him in the eye and said, 'Thank you for taking us all out of Russia.'"
[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sergey_Brin#Early_life_and_edu...
What was starting to worry me is that many of the top CEOs were all kissing Trumps ass as to who can bring back more jobs. They were stumbling over themselves, "we are bringing 10000 jobs in the next 2 years".
There needs to be a lot of vocal people against this, immigrants are one the weakest groups in society. Trump just deomstrated and confirmed this.
What I don't get, and maybe someone can explain it, why isn't this un-constitutional? It feels like banning people, people who are perfectly legal not citizens but still legal, based on their religion is against the constitution. Am I missing something? Wasn't this country started by people looking to escape religious persecution?
There is huge information asymmetry at play here that just cannot be communicated through the media, social media or a hn post.
Or as I would say to a second grader, if you want to understand things your cousin in college is talking about put in 10 years of work. If the internet gives you the impression that everything that you can't make sense of is one ted talk/one reddit ELI5 post away, that's just wrong.
This expectation has to change. Otherwise we end up with more and more people who don't understand the work it takes to know anything deeply.
Edit: apparently I was mistaken. It applies to 'the people' of the US, which is anyone with 'substantial connection' to the US and under US jurisdiction. Green card holders would seem to be pretty clearly of 'the people' then.
Of course, it's a damn shame to treat any legal immigrant or legitimate asylum seeker this way. Seems to be absolutely against the long standing traditions of the country.
The vast majority of the constitution makes no distinction between citizens and non-citizens subject to American jurisdiction (the exceptions, of course, being for voting and holding office).
https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/articleiii
Why is restricting our borders considered so inhumane as to cause an Internet-wide outcry, while killing people for years hadn't?
It is completely another to attack your own country.
Right now American liberties and values are under attack from a rightist presidency. I'm selfish, give me the latter over the former any day of the week.
Also, killing people is much more serious than not granting someone a visa. How can we even compare?
[1] http://abcnews.go.com/International/terrorists-refugee-progr...
When the ACLU gets involved, I don't even see the "American" part of the civil liberties in there. I mean, good on them for caring, but at the moment it's caring for foreign nationals.
While this may affect some friendships and relationships for Americans the impact is indirect.
The trouble that strikes at home always feels more important than the trouble that strikes far away.
Many people have friends who are immigrants or are immigrants themselves. Few people have friends living in those countries.
What worries me personally is what if this border closing stuff escalates further and further. I'm here on a visa and my country is not on the list, but who knows what they might come up with.
Especially considering the rumors that they're asking questions about allegiance to the regime and checking social media.
Hello future border agent waves
Edit: fundamentally, Bush+Clinton+Bush W+Obama+H Clinton is the continuation of a military industrial complex, which includes us fighting more wars abroad. Trump wants us to stop fighting these wars.
If you're fine with the Executive Order, fine, but please engage more constructively and civilly.
But demonstrating against Trump when he proves their worst fears (including being anti Muslim in the dumbest of ways possible) is "virtue signaling" somehow?
I think you need to take a break and work on your Logic 101.
Proof?
It's not very productive of course, to only point out that so many liberals are extreme hypocrites on civil liberties. Democrats won't get my vote until they can act consistently on such, including against their own President. The effort now should be on encouraging the left to remold itself strictly when it comes to protecting civil liberties again, rather than turning a blind eye when it's convenient. There needs to be consequences for Dem politicians that support/ed the abuse of civil liberties, whether now or in the recent past (as so many of them have).
[1] https://www.boston.com/news/politics/2017/01/27/in-2006-demo...
AMZN and Jeff Bezos have strangely been absent even though he was the most critical pre-election.
Trump on Bezos:
"Amazon is getting away with murder, tax-wise.
"[Bezos has] got a huge antitrust problem because he's controlling so much. Amazon is controlling so much of what they're doing," Trump said, describing Amazon as a "monopoly" and complaining that "the whole system's rigged."
"Believe me, if I become president, oh, do they have problems. They're going to have such problems."
http://fortune.com/2016/05/13/trump-attacks-amazon-ceo-jeff-...
https://twitter.com/CNBCnow/status/703296870521528320?ref_sr...
Seems like he's trying to keep his head down to avoid retribution.
https://twitter.com/SmellTheTea/status/825577114871140352
I was denied a entry visa into Paraguay left to be stranded in Brazil. I barely made it to my grandmothers funeral. I had to call the embassy and spend several days in limbo. I understood that I was powerless because I was not a citizen of Brazil nor Paraguay. I wasn't entitled to representation by either country nor would they provide it.
I was jailed in Mozambique for refusing to pay a bribe at the border. I did not expect nor receive any special treatment. This is the way things are.
I overstayed my visa in Chile by less than 24 hours, was forced to remain at the border between Argentina and Chile for the day and threatened with jail. I did not fight and riot nor protest. Why would I? I need to follow the laws of the country I am in.
What we have here is a nation so divided that you have people on the right who are for less government and rule, but respect the rule of law and people on the left who have no regard for the law and demand more regulations and laws.
Disappointing
Protesting and reaching out to the people affected by actions like this is absolutely within the bounds of American civil society's responsibilities.
People who are legal permanent residents of the US, with lives and jobs here, are being denied entrance.
Since we all love Godwin's law, those people who man the gas chambers in Nazi Germany were also respecting the rule of law. I'd rather be on side of good and decent than have respect for an unjust law.
Also, please don't use HN primarily for political battle. It looks like you have been, and that's not what this site is for.
We detached this comment from https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13512413 and marked it off-topic.
The Obama administration paused the program temporarily in response to a specific weakness in it, see the article you linked. That's reasonable. Trump is ideologically opposed to accepting refugees. Brin understands the difference, do you?
Regardless of political position or how wrong others appear to be, all commenters here need to remain civil. Otherwise this place goes up in flames.
And how precisely do you know this for a fact?
Regardless of whether or not a visa is needed, the border guard has final say on whether or not a foreign citizen is allowed to enter the country.
> So-called "sanctuary cities" are merely complying with the standard of law.
Bingo! Do you like the law that let criminal offender to go free? I certainly don't. And by the way I am a legal immigrant.
Us leftists are willing to work with Trump voters and bridge the divide that wounds this nation. We're willing to listen to concerns about your jobs and communities that we clearly failed to listen to in this election cycle. But you have to be willing to say "I was wrong about Trump, I wasn't paying attention."
8 U.S.C. 1182 - INADMISSIBLE ALIENS
(f) Suspension of entry or imposition of restrictions by President
Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.
Obama last did it in 2011.
The hypocrisy here is that because Trump did it, it is wrong.
We are a nation of laws and in order to maintain law and order, we must follow those laws. The minute tech companies (let's not be obtuse here, corporations are in the business of making money and appeasing shareholders) decides they are either for or against certain laws, well...you have anarchy.
This has nothing to do with denying rights to immigrants and everything to do with the far lefts disproval of the elected president of the United States.
Obama Admin banned processing applications from Iraqi refugees during a 6 month period [1]. They did not ban approved refugees from entering the US.
Obama Admin never banned permanent residents aka greencard-holders married to US citizens from re-entering the US because they held Iranian passports. The current executive order does. Doesn't matter if they are completing a PhD in Computer Science at Princeton and flew to Canada for a conference. They can now be refused entry for not breaking any laws. The smartest, most-hardworking immigrants and non-immigrant student-visa holders will instead choose Switzerland, Germany, and other places because of blanket bans like this.
1. http://thefederalist.com/2015/11/18/the-obama-administration...
So, yes, the POTUS can deny rights to humans in all sorts of ways and no one will complain- we're far from perfect. But that he's denying human rights from outright bigotry is especially unacceptable.
Meanwhile, tech companies can decide they're for or against whatever they want- according to the (heinous) Citizens United decision, corporations are people now, and entitled to their political opinions just like you and me. It's not anarchy, its capitalism!
Actually, it's currently just 90 days. But I agree with the rest of your post.
Private companies can't protest about unfair laws? Really? That's not the same as disobeying laws.
You can find plenty of examples of more conservative companies opposing left-wing laws.
I stick up for Google a lot --- nobody has done more to improve the security of the web than they have --- but they deserve credit for this kind of thing too.
reply