Google co-founder Sergey Brin joins protest against immigration order at SFO (theverge.com)
215 points by _pius 1 hour ago | 78 comments





Google employees were very heavily represented on the Never Again pledge a few weeks ago, more than any big tech company. I've been able to talk to several Googlers since then, several of whom are now directly involved with Tech Solidarity. Google takes a lot of shit, and some of it is probably deserved, but there seems clearly to be a moral core to the people working there.

I stick up for Google a lot --- nobody has done more to improve the security of the web than they have --- but they deserve credit for this kind of thing too.

Contrast Google's approach with Uber's.

Brin shows up at the protest at SFO. Kalanick makes a self-congratulatory post on Facebook [1].

No Google execs on Trump's "economic advisory group". Kalanick legitimizes policies of hate by joining the group.

People gave Google a lot of shit for their supposedly naive or hypocritical mantra of "don't be evil". Turns out it's genuine and not so naive after all.

[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13510054

Uber also sent scabs to break up the taxi strike in support of the refugees at JFK. Even shut off surge pricing.

Or a highly effective display of virtue signaling.

> Google takes a lot of shit, and some of it is probably deserved, but there seems clearly to be a moral core to the people working there.

Where were all these moral people when Obama pulled the same stunt in 2011 and banned Iraqi refugees from entering the country for 6 months? Were they busy signing pledges not to write drone software that bombed the shit out of these same people that they now feel solidarity with?

I'm glad they found their "moral core", although it is mildly irritating that only half the country is able to find one at any one time.

He didn't "pull out the same stunt". Trump's Executive Order bars Permanent Residents from re-entering the country, not just refugees, and was done not in response to a specific threat from the countries in question, but because he was fulfilling a deeply misguided campaign promise.

While pausing Iraqi refugee intake for 6 months in 2011 was almost certainly an overreaction, it was done in response to a case in Kentucky where it was shown that a number of Iraqi enemy combatants had been granted refugee status in 2009.

That was not the same stunt. Obama stopped processing new refugee applications for one country for a fixed period of six months.

This is an indefinite executive order that targets seven countries and goes well beyond refugees and affects green cards, student visas, etc.

I am not a fan of what Obama did, but this on a whole other level.

> although it is mildly irritating that only half the country is able to find one at any one time.

Was the "other half" outraged about the Obama administration's freezing out of Iraqi refugees at the time? I don't remember that at all. And when I Google[1] for "obama iraq refugees" and limit the scope to the year 2011, about the only criticism of this policy that I can find was from liberals and the left.

Besides which, Trump's order — which prevents even permanent residents from entering the United States — is far wider in scope than the Obama State Department's policy in 2011. It's totally expected that the reaction is bigger this time around.

[1]: https://goo.gl/tC8cgr

Obama never pulled the same stunt. His order never extended to lawful permanent residents or dual citizens from friends and allies. And you know as well as I that the tech industry people protesting this weren't spending their days writing drone software. Drones don't run on React and Node.

Did that include stopping legal permanent residents and visa holders from entering the US?

That 2011 Iraqi refugee processing delay was never announced. It only leaked to the press in 2013. http://abcnews.go.com/Blotter/al-qaeda-kentucky-us-dozens-te...

Presumably, those Googlers, like you and the rest of America, didn't even know there was a delay in 2011 and had nothing to protest.

Relevant part of his background [0]

>They formally applied for their exit visa in September 1978, and as a result his father was "promptly fired". For related reasons, his mother also had to leave her job. For the next eight months, without any steady income, they were forced to take on temporary jobs as they waited, afraid their request would be denied as it was for many refuseniks. During this time his parents shared responsibility for looking after him and his father taught himself computer programming. In May 1979, they were granted their official exit visas and were allowed to leave the country.[12] At an interview in October 2000, Brin said, "I know the hard times that my parents went through there and am very thankful that I was brought to the States."[17]

>In the summer of 1990, a few weeks before his 17th birthday, his father led a group of high school math students, including Sergey, on a two-week exchange program to the Soviet Union. His roommate on the trip was future Carnegie Mellon University computer science professor John Stamper. As Brin recalls, the trip awakened his childhood fear of authority and he remembered that "his first impulse on confronting Soviet oppression had been to throw pebbles at a police car." Malseed adds, "On the second day of the trip, while the group toured a sanatorium in the countryside near Moscow, Brin took his father aside, looked him in the eye and said, 'Thank you for taking us all out of Russia.'"

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sergey_Brin#Early_life_and_edu...

Well at least people are pushing back.

What was starting to worry me is that many of the top CEOs were all kissing Trumps ass as to who can bring back more jobs. They were stumbling over themselves, "we are bringing 10000 jobs in the next 2 years".

There needs to be a lot of vocal people against this, immigrants are one the weakest groups in society. Trump just deomstrated and confirmed this.

What I don't get, and maybe someone can explain it, why isn't this un-constitutional? It feels like banning people, people who are perfectly legal not citizens but still legal, based on their religion is against the constitution. Am I missing something? Wasn't this country started by people looking to escape religious persecution?

ACLU is challenging this. Read the thread about a stay order from a Federal Judge: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13511348

Yes you are missing a lot. But you aren't alone. Everyone else is too. This is becoming a characteristic feature of the internet.

There is huge information asymmetry at play here that just cannot be communicated through the media, social media or a hn post.

Or as I would say to a second grader, if you want to understand things your cousin in college is talking about put in 10 years of work. If the internet gives you the impression that everything that you can't make sense of is one ted talk/one reddit ELI5 post away, that's just wrong.

This expectation has to change. Otherwise we end up with more and more people who don't understand the work it takes to know anything deeply.

The constitution only applies to citizens.

Edit: apparently I was mistaken. It applies to 'the people' of the US, which is anyone with 'substantial connection' to the US and under US jurisdiction. Green card holders would seem to be pretty clearly of 'the people' then.

Of course, it's a damn shame to treat any legal immigrant or legitimate asylum seeker this way. Seems to be absolutely against the long standing traditions of the country.

That's a... heterodox interpretation of things.

The vast majority of the constitution makes no distinction between citizens and non-citizens subject to American jurisdiction (the exceptions, of course, being for voting and holding office).

Shouldn't non-citizen foreign nationals be granted the right to keep and bare arms, then?

Permanent residents can own firearms in the US. We are also required to register for the draft and expected to serve if drafted.


They are. My father owned several guns (we used to go hunting) before we were naturalized (in 2007). I think he owned a .30-06 rifle even before we had our green cards.

I'm pretty sure we are - https://blogs.valpo.edu/law/does-the-second-amendment-apply-...

Maybe try reading Article III, Section II:

https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/articleiii

Where were all these millionaires and billionaires when we were droning people in some of these countries? They all donated to Clinton's election campaign and under her watch as Secretary of State we dropped thousands of bombs. They supported the pro-war candidate.

Why is restricting our borders considered so inhumane as to cause an Internet-wide outcry, while killing people for years hadn't?

It is one thing to attack another country.

It is completely another to attack your own country.

Right now American liberties and values are under attack from a rightist presidency. I'm selfish, give me the latter over the former any day of the week.

I have much more problem with killing so many innocents overseas than I do with some MIT student missing class or a researcher being kept away from their work. So that's why these protests seem really hypocritical to me.

reply


reply


What liberties and values are under a "rightist" attack? For example, Obama suspended the refugee program for six months in 2011. [1]

Also, killing people is much more serious than not granting someone a visa. How can we even compare?

[1] http://abcnews.go.com/International/terrorists-refugee-progr...

I thought this immigration ban was taking place independent of the visa process. I understood this ban to happen even for people with valid visas and even valid green cards. If this was "just" about visas not being granted the process would be much less of an issue. People would have found out long before they got to the border and people with existing green cards, etc. would be fine. But for some reason that couldn't happen and we had to rush into this half thought through mess.


But the administration isn't directly affecting Americans -it's affecting some people who had legal residency (green cards) in the US and will for the time being affect potential visitors from select countries for 30 to 90 days.

When the ACLU gets involved, I don't even see the "American" part of the civil liberties in there. I mean, good on them for caring, but at the moment it's caring for foreign nationals.

While this may affect some friendships and relationships for Americans the impact is indirect.

Except, of course, those green card holders that hold a green card because they're married to American citizens. Sure, "indirect."

So, if I'm accused of something, the fist thing I should do is get married so my case will go away, I mean they surely would not want to affect a spouse, right?


Well, at least they're doing something. I agree though, it's a horrible crime to see how nobody expresses any outrage at some of the horrible things the US has done before. Like all those 100s of thousands of people who died in Iraq.

reply


SFO is much closer than Syria. Anyone can go protest, anyone can go take pictures and post on social media.

The trouble that strikes at home always feels more important than the trouble that strikes far away.

Many people have friends who are immigrants or are immigrants themselves. Few people have friends living in those countries.

What worries me personally is what if this border closing stuff escalates further and further. I'm here on a visa and my country is not on the list, but who knows what they might come up with.

Especially considering the rumors that they're asking questions about allegiance to the regime and checking social media.

Hello future border agent waves

I'm with you on that (fellow immigrant here), I'm just annoyed at what feels like hypocrisy of these CEOs who all supported Clinton suddenly all virtue signaling today. They're pro-Muslim and pro-love and hugs, only when they aren't.

Edit: fundamentally, Bush+Clinton+Bush W+Obama+H Clinton is the continuation of a military industrial complex, which includes us fighting more wars abroad. Trump wants us to stop fighting these wars.

reply


Please stop. It's not a binary issue, but unfortunately the elections are effectively a binary choice. And sometimes it takes a while for people to wake up. Encourage them to be consistent. Continually calling out hypocrisy isn't going to make people more likely to agree with you. Quite the opposite. Do you think the Executive Order should be opposed? If so, let people feel their oats now and engage. Once engaged, it's even more likely they'll be politically reflective and active in the future.

reply


Sounds like you're inventing principles for yourself and then complaining that others don't conform to them.


So.. your thesis is: supporting Clinton (against Trump) is somehow anti muslim (how exactly? Never mind, let's just grant you that for arguments sake)

But demonstrating against Trump when he proves their worst fears (including being anti Muslim in the dumbest of ways possible) is "virtue signaling" somehow?

I think you need to take a break and work on your Logic 101.

Clinton's support of bombing numerous Muslim countries in the Middle East as Secretary of State and prior to that, would blatantly be considered anti-Muslim if it were Trump doing it, just as it was considered anti-Muslim under Bush. Hillary was an extremely aggressive supporter of the Iraq invasion, the war in Afghanistan, the US involvement in Libya, the bombing of Syria, and the drone programs that bombed numerous Muslim nations including Pakistan.


"Trump wants us to stop fighting these wars."

Proof?

Where were they during the 2006 Secure Fence Act? [1] Where were the vast protests when Obama pushed through the NSA data sharing policy during his last days in office? Violate the liberties of hundreds of millions of people, and they don't bat an eyelash.

It's not very productive of course, to only point out that so many liberals are extreme hypocrites on civil liberties. Democrats won't get my vote until they can act consistently on such, including against their own President. The effort now should be on encouraging the left to remold itself strictly when it comes to protecting civil liberties again, rather than turning a blind eye when it's convenient. There needs to be consequences for Dem politicians that support/ed the abuse of civil liberties, whether now or in the recent past (as so many of them have).

[1] https://www.boston.com/news/politics/2017/01/27/in-2006-demo...

It's great to see someone with this much influence joining the masses to protest these injustices. I understand these companies have shareholders and tend to avoid politically charged topics, but in this case, it affects not only Google's employees but people all over the country.

Of the five largest tech companies in the world, the CEOs of four of them have come out against the Executive Order targeting specific immigrants: GOOG/MSFT/FB/AAPL.

AMZN and Jeff Bezos have strangely been absent even though he was the most critical pre-election.

>AMZN and Jeff Bezos have strangely been absent even though he was the most critical pre-election.

Trump on Bezos:

"Amazon is getting away with murder, tax-wise. "[Bezos has] got a huge antitrust problem because he's controlling so much. Amazon is controlling so much of what they're doing," Trump said, describing Amazon as a "monopoly" and complaining that "the whole system's rigged."

"Believe me, if I become president, oh, do they have problems. They're going to have such problems."

http://fortune.com/2016/05/13/trump-attacks-amazon-ceo-jeff-...

https://twitter.com/CNBCnow/status/703296870521528320?ref_sr...

Seems like he's trying to keep his head down to avoid retribution.

Bezos bought WaPo and that has been his anti-Trump mouthpiece for the past months. Doesn't need to make a separate statement.

Just wondering: Do you work in finance?

Any thoughts on why Bezos abstained from comment?

Not to mention the man Bezos regards as his father, Miguel Bezos, was an immigrant from Cuba. Bezos is a pretty quiet individual in general, he always has been (but if you do some digging, he and his wife are active politically behind the scenes, giving money etc to causes they support). If you compared his public activities around interviews, it's a small fraction of that of other CEOs over his tenure. I'm not surprised he isn't saying much yet, but I'd bet on them issuing a statement at some point, once they sort out the political risks (also Bezos with Blue Origin, which is dependent on Trump and the Republicans now in various ways).

Here's a great photo:

https://twitter.com/SmellTheTea/status/825577114871140352

American citizen here:

I was denied a entry visa into Paraguay left to be stranded in Brazil. I barely made it to my grandmothers funeral. I had to call the embassy and spend several days in limbo. I understood that I was powerless because I was not a citizen of Brazil nor Paraguay. I wasn't entitled to representation by either country nor would they provide it.

I was jailed in Mozambique for refusing to pay a bribe at the border. I did not expect nor receive any special treatment. This is the way things are.

I overstayed my visa in Chile by less than 24 hours, was forced to remain at the border between Argentina and Chile for the day and threatened with jail. I did not fight and riot nor protest. Why would I? I need to follow the laws of the country I am in.

What we have here is a nation so divided that you have people on the right who are for less government and rule, but respect the rule of law and people on the left who have no regard for the law and demand more regulations and laws.

Disappointing

So your point of comparison for the US are Paraguay, Mozambique and Chile? Also, note that none of the people being detained under his EO right now is actually being accused of breaking the law: if they'd arrived two days ago, they wouldn't have faced any issues at all. So it's unclear to me how your experience informs any aspect of our current predicament.

The people being detained here have obeyed all of the rules (visa holders, permanent residents), and are still getting screwed. I skew right of center and am usually the last person to get pissed off enough to protest on the streets, but I went down to LAX tonight. The US got ahead in the world because we play by the rules and don't pull discriminatory ex post-facto stunts like this. As a nation, we should seek to keep things this way.

Protesting and reaching out to the people affected by actions like this is absolutely within the bounds of American civil society's responsibilities.

So far as you know.

So you weren't a permanent resident of Paraguay? You didn't have a job, a house, or a family in Brazil? You didn't spend years navigating the immigration system in Mozambique? I fail to see the relevance of your comparison.

People who are legal permanent residents of the US, with lives and jobs here, are being denied entrance.

Since we all love Godwin's law, those people who man the gas chambers in Nazi Germany were also respecting the rule of law. I'd rather be on side of good and decent than have respect for an unjust law.

Your statement vastly confuses me. Because things are laws they are just and moral and you should respect them? That's a really backwards way of thinking.

Personal incivility is not allowed here.

Also, please don't use HN primarily for political battle. It looks like you have been, and that's not what this site is for.

We detached this comment from https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13512413 and marked it off-topic.

Since Obama clearly isn't motivated by xenophobia, Brin had no reason to distrust the reasons for it because he's sophisticated enough to understand context.

The Obama administration paused the program temporarily in response to a specific weakness in it, see the article you linked. That's reasonable. Trump is ideologically opposed to accepting refugees. Brin understands the difference, do you?

Please see this comment on a related article: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13511973

Yes! See my comment. They were all silent.

>They were all silent.

And how precisely do you know this for a fact?

In case you weren't paying attention, the main reason for this round of protests is that Trump's executive order is causing legal permanent residents to be detained in US airports and/or deported from the country.

Not just permanent residents, it also affects legal visa holders as far as I can tell.

A visa does not guarantee entry into the country. It is a permit to travel to and to enter the United States. The citizens of certain countries - such as Canada - do not need to obtain a visa in order to enter the US. The Visa Waiver Program waives the visa application process for tourists and short term business visitors from a separate list of countries.

Regardless of whether or not a visa is needed, the border guard has final say on whether or not a foreign citizen is allowed to enter the country.

Nah, laws and their constitutionality as determined by our judiciary have the final say. ICE disobeying them, even at the behest of the president, is a constitutional crisis.

Yes, but it is highly implied that citizens and permanent residents will get through without trouble.

Did you hear that lie on Fox or make it up yourself?

Citation needed. So-called "sanctuary cities" are merely complying with the standard of law.

here you go, even fro liberal media: http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/03/us/san-francisco-killing-suspe...

> So-called "sanctuary cities" are merely complying with the standard of law.

Bingo! Do you like the law that let criminal offender to go free? I certainly don't. And by the way I am a legal immigrant.

Can you please stop saying "if you weren't paying attention" when you were the only person in this thread not paying attention?

Us leftists are willing to work with Trump voters and bridge the divide that wounds this nation. We're willing to listen to concerns about your jobs and communities that we clearly failed to listen to in this election cycle. But you have to be willing to say "I was wrong about Trump, I wasn't paying attention."

https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/USCODE-2011-title8/html/USCODE...

8 U.S.C. 1182 - INADMISSIBLE ALIENS

(f) Suspension of entry or imposition of restrictions by President

Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/27/opinion/trumps-immigratio...

You all are aware that the past 6 U.S. presidents have done this sort of thing...right?

Obama last did it in 2011.

The hypocrisy here is that because Trump did it, it is wrong.

We are a nation of laws and in order to maintain law and order, we must follow those laws. The minute tech companies (let's not be obtuse here, corporations are in the business of making money and appeasing shareholders) decides they are either for or against certain laws, well...you have anarchy.

This has nothing to do with denying rights to immigrants and everything to do with the far lefts disproval of the elected president of the United States.

reply


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/False_equivalence

Obama Admin banned processing applications from Iraqi refugees during a 6 month period [1]. They did not ban approved refugees from entering the US.

Obama Admin never banned permanent residents aka greencard-holders married to US citizens from re-entering the US because they held Iranian passports. The current executive order does. Doesn't matter if they are completing a PhD in Computer Science at Princeton and flew to Canada for a conference. They can now be refused entry for not breaking any laws. The smartest, most-hardworking immigrants and non-immigrant student-visa holders will instead choose Switzerland, Germany, and other places because of blanket bans like this.

1. http://thefederalist.com/2015/11/18/the-obama-administration...

Obama's version of the move wasn't great either, but it's not nearly a direct comparison; he temporarily shut down immigration from one country directly in response to a known and immediate threat, for a set and predetermined period of time. Trump is trying to shut down immigration from seven countries, indefinitely, for no particular reason aside from a general sense of feeling threatened by them. He also, unlike Obama, did so amidst a sea of his own angry rhetoric implying that the ban was entirely due to Islamophobic prejudice.

So, yes, the POTUS can deny rights to humans in all sorts of ways and no one will complain- we're far from perfect. But that he's denying human rights from outright bigotry is especially unacceptable.

Meanwhile, tech companies can decide they're for or against whatever they want- according to the (heinous) Citizens United decision, corporations are people now, and entitled to their political opinions just like you and me. It's not anarchy, its capitalism!

> indefinitely

reply


Private companies can't protest about unfair laws? Really? That's not the same as disobeying laws.

You can find plenty of examples of more conservative companies opposing left-wing laws.

How can you not see the difference between ending the program due to institutionalized xenophobia and pausing it temporarily in order to work on its safety? Are you being obtuse?

Give up. Dissent from the hivemind is not tolerated here. Disassociate from all YC portfolio companies and move on. It's not worth it.

