Ask HN: Docker, VM, whatever for documenting on MacOS/Windows?

I am writing some tutorials on things like GitHub and using Golang with Google Cloud SQL. I want to make sure I can start from scratch fairly often because I want to recreate the new user experience: Creating SSH keys, installing MySQL from scratch, etc. It's awfully easy to assume a user experience that the novice cannot recreate easily. I am doing multiple tests to keep those problems to a minimum. My host systems are MacOS and Windows. Ideally I could do the docs for Ubunutu (is that the most common denominator?) or Fedora. Most of the tutorials are on the command line, not the GUI. What's the best way to create reproducible environments that I can tear down and reset to zero quickly? I am thinking that Docker would be a good way to go, but maybe Windows support isn't there yet? Or does Windows 10 have some kind of hypervisor that would let me blow away subshell or something? I think the best way to do this probably Docker, but I don't know how to make the Windows shell a docker image. Or maybe Virtual Box is the way to go? I have the luxury of a brand new Windows 10 laptop, if that makes a difference.