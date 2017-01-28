Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Federal judge blocks Trump immigration ban nationwide (developing) (thehill.com)
191 points by anarazel 35 minutes ago





I'm sorry to report that it's not over yet:

> Stay covers the airport detainees and those currently in transit. Doesn't change ban going forward. Prev unclear tweet deleted

https://twitter.com/JessicaHuseman/status/825525603491278848

> Important clarification. This does not prevent Trump admin from blocking new travelers.

https://twitter.com/ericgeller/status/825525917602693120

Link to the current stay:

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3TahZ_WEAAzGAK.jpg:large

The ACLU is also reporting that the stay was granted: https://twitter.com/dale_e_ho/status/825520404777287680.

Many of you are probably watching the horror show unfold and wondering what tangible thing you can do. Joining or contributing to the ACLU is one small but important, specific way: https://action.aclu.org/secure/become-freedom-fighter-join-a....

https://twitter.com/seligerj/status/825529092414046208

Just signed up with a monthly donation.

I think this is the only time I've left the "you may contact me" box ticked on a signup form.

Good call. I just set up monthly contributions and would urge others to as well.

If the ban goes to the Supreme Court and is struck down because Trump didn't wait to fill the vacancy with a loyalist first, he'll have essentially failed the marshmallow test.

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2V-XWcVIAAoel4.jpg

Contrary to (common?) belief, I'm not convinced that someone like Scalia would have let the ban stay.

The only way it goes to SCOTUS is if the government appeals.

I think the title of this post is wrong. Here's another post - http://www.theverge.com/2017/1/28/14427086/federal-court-hal... - that states that "The court specifically ruled on Darweesh and Alshawi’s petition; the ACLU will have to include all other similarly-affected immigrants as part of a class action to have it apply more broadly."

I think it's fairly unclear for the moment. Some ACLU affiliated account twittered "stay is national": https://twitter.com/dale_e_ho/status/825521534383095809

The wording of the ruling looks like it applies nationally to me:

> WHEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the respondents, their officers, agents, servants, employees, attorneys, and all members and persons acting in concert or participation with than, from the date of this Order, are

> ENJOINED AND RESTRAINED from, in any manner or by any means, removing individuals with refugee applications approved by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services as part of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, holders of valid immigrant and non-immigrant visas, and other individuals from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen legally authorized to enter the United States.

I think that may have meant it applied to all airports as opposed to just the New York airports, but it could still only apply to the people who have already been held and not future travelers.

FYI, Chris Sacca is matching grants to ALCU up to $150K...

https://twitter.com/sacca/status/825475296614707200

Summary from http://hntop.org

The federal court for the Eastern District of New York has issued an emergency stay halting President Trump's executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S, The Verge reported Saturday night. The court ruled on a habeas corpus petition filed by the ACLU on behalf of two Iraqi men who were detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday after Trump's ban. Admission will resume only after vetting has been deemed "adequate" by the secretary of State, the secretary of Homeland Security and Director of National Intelligence. The order also denies entry for 90 days for individuals from seven predominantly Muslims countries: Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Libya and Yemen. –This breaking news report will be updated

Trump and the Republican Congress are going to appoint many judges during his term, including Supreme Court judges. That could be Trump's most long-lasting legacy.

More precisely, it only blocks part of Trump's order:

"Judge Ann Donnelly of the US District Court in Brooklyn granted a request from the ACLU to stay deportations of those detained on entry to the United States following President Trump's executive order."

https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/social-issues/refugees-...

I was at the solidarity rally at the Dulles International Airport in Herndon, VA for a few hours, although I had left by the time this story broke. I'd wonder if it got announced to the crowd.

Please donate to the ACLU

Joined today!

Donated to the ACLU for the first time today. I also plan to call my representative on Monday.

I hope this is true. At least we still have a (mostly) independent judiciary.

No, you don't.

Wow, it seems like US is a 24-hour reality show now.

What is the authority chain usually here. Can a Federal judge block other such executive orders? Is this used often

Depends on the President currently in power. The judiciary has no real authority to enforce anything. The Obama administration and the Bush administration before basically made up the law as it went along in some cases.

In the US you can find a federal judge to block anything. You just shop around for a circuit with a politically friendly judge and file your suit there.

I don't actually think the ACLU has any real standing here, to be honest. You can't sue in US federal court on behalf of non-citizens. They have no standing.

These people have standing because the executive order is causing an adverse effect on them directly. Non-citizens may certainly file lawsuits in the United States.

I'm no lawyer, but I do think that these are some basics in civics that even I am qualified to comment on.

> I don't actually think the ACLU has any real standing here, to be honest. You can't sue in US federal court on behalf of non-citizens. They have no standing.

You should refrain from talking about things you clearly know nothing about.

Oh, I know nothing? Moderate your tone.

It will be an interesting case for certain but people outside the US can't sue the US government demanding entry. They have no standing.

As a citizen, I barely have legal standing to sue for a denial of passport.

The affected people already present might have some standing to fight their denial of entry as they are here legally but people here illegally have no such right.

reply


So Tump ignores the court and we have a constitutional crisis.

reply


Let's wait for that to happen. Seriously, if this occurs (and we are all damn well aware Trump is capable of it), this will approach a whole new level of madness.

Some part of me wants Trump to make this mistake, and make more big mistakes of the non-lethal variety quickly so that there is grounds to impeach him before he starts a war.

The odds of that seem fairly high. Maybe not on this particular decision (I think he'd have a hard time convincing all immigration officials to break the law), but we're heading in that direction very rapidly.

The text of Trump's temporary order is mostly copy-pasted from temporary orders enacted by Obama that have withstood scrutiny, so I wouldn't get hopes up for a full reversal.

It's quite telling that when Obama had summarily banned Iraqi refugees for 6 months in 2011 we have heard nary a peep from the press.

