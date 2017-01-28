> Stay covers the airport detainees and those currently in transit. Doesn't change ban going forward. Prev unclear tweet deleted
> Important clarification. This does not prevent Trump admin from blocking new travelers.
Many of you are probably watching the horror show unfold and wondering what tangible thing you can do. Joining or contributing to the ACLU is one small but important, specific way: https://action.aclu.org/secure/become-freedom-fighter-join-a....
I think this is the only time I've left the "you may contact me" box ticked on a signup form.
> WHEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the respondents, their officers, agents, servants, employees, attorneys, and all members and persons acting in concert or participation with than, from the date of this Order, are
> ENJOINED AND RESTRAINED from, in any manner or by any means, removing individuals with refugee applications approved by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services as part of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, holders of valid immigrant and non-immigrant visas, and other individuals from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen legally authorized to enter the United States.
The federal court for the Eastern District of New York has issued an emergency stay halting President Trump's executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S, The Verge reported Saturday night. The court ruled on a habeas corpus petition filed by the ACLU on behalf of two Iraqi men who were detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday after Trump's ban. Admission will resume only after vetting has been deemed "adequate" by the secretary of State, the secretary of Homeland Security and Director of National Intelligence. The order also denies entry for 90 days for individuals from seven predominantly Muslims countries: Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Libya and Yemen. –This breaking news report will be updated
"Judge Ann Donnelly of the US District Court in Brooklyn granted a request from the ACLU to stay deportations of those detained on entry to the United States following President Trump's executive order."
In the US you can find a federal judge to block anything. You just shop around for a circuit with a politically friendly judge and file your suit there.
I don't actually think the ACLU has any real standing here, to be honest. You can't sue in US federal court on behalf of non-citizens. They have no standing.
I'm no lawyer, but I do think that these are some basics in civics that even I am qualified to comment on.
You should refrain from talking about things you clearly know nothing about.
It will be an interesting case for certain but people outside the US can't sue the US government demanding entry. They have no standing.
As a citizen, I barely have legal standing to sue for a denial of passport.
The affected people already present might have some standing to fight their denial of entry as they are here legally but people here illegally have no such right.
