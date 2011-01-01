Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Joel Spolsky: Time to take a stand (stackoverflow.com)
67 points by nmjohn 56 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 18 comments | favorite





So...how are we taking a stand? What's recommended, internet postings? I think we've got those covered.

https://www.indivisibleguide.com/web

This is a really fantastic, actionable, and readable guide. It's an effort by Congressional staffers to reverse-engineer what was so effective about the Tea Party.

Another good next step is to make a sizable contribution to the ACLU.

Surely all the tech CEOs also took a stand in 2011 when Obama banned refugees from Iraq. Anyone wanna check that...

http://abcnews.go.com/Blotter/al-qaeda-kentucky-us-dozens-te...

This is about the blanket ban on immigration from 7 countries, not refugees. This ban includes highly skilled workers who already have visas to work in the USA and will have a measurable impact on the economy and future of the USA.

Or 2015, when the administration put into place the law [1] that the President is using now. If you read the EO [2], you'll note it doesn't actually list the countries. The list was already in place.

[1] https://www.congress.gov/bill/114th-congress/house-bill/158

[2] https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/3431228/Extreme-V...

Very different bans, dont you think?

Surely this is a false equivalency.

Does literally every non-political website needs to talk about Trump? I go to SO for answers, not stands.

reply


First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Socialist.

Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Trade Unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_they_came_...

If only more american "liberals" had spoken out against their president waging war in Iraq, Syria and Libya; as fiercely as many of them are speaking out against their new president simply banning those countries' citizens from entering the US...

Who knows... I guess we can only now imagine what could've been.

Pretty sure you could have guessed what it was going to be about, given what's going on today, and just not clicked on it. "Change the channel" is what we used to say.

Or do you click on every SO link?

Are you any less likely or more likely to support policies based on what you see in digital media? Do the owners of these websites owe it to you to not talk about their opinions? I understand that you may not wish to deal with this. But I suspect many of the people affected by this ban also do not wish to deal with it, and that creating lots of public pressure is the best way to effect change.

My thought on this is that if CEOs of traditionally non-political platforms are compelled to post political content, there might be something significant/concerning happening.

More directly: did you find this browsing SO?

Don't forget to thank the nice, kind people from the banned countries who helped you do your work, make money, and contribute to the overall economy so you can take care of your family.

Yes, we want to talk about it, but does it need to be in StackOverflow? Is there a StackExchange for politics?

Edit: there is http://politics.stackexchange.com/

Can you really stay out of politics? Ten years from now, what if Spolski is in jail and SO closed down. Then what?

Spolsky's post was specifically about the SO community. It was the best place and the best time to post it.

If you disagree, feel free to moderate the post for irrelevance, I know they have a mechanism to do that over there.

