Ubuntu 16.04: “Out of memory” errors after upgrade to 4.4.0-59 (launchpad.net)
27 points by ivank 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





It's not just a bunch of people setting cm.swappieness to 0 is it? That behaviour changed and now prevents going into swap /ever/ where it used to mean go into swap as a last resort. Changing it to 1 fixes the issue and will act like the old behaviour or only swapping as a last result.

Regardless, it's things like this why we never recommend people use Ubuntu - years of poorly packaged and tested software. If you want a Debian based system use Debian (and accept that there's now a lot of missing packages are barely any proper SELinux or clustering support) or use RHEL/CentOS for a more complete district and add in repos like epel and elrepo as required.

reply


Centos/rhel are on a pretty old kernel at this point though?

reply


Can you please share your experience a bit more ? How much SELinux is really required ? What about grsecurity.

My use case is custom build Django/Postgres app.

reply




