Regardless, it's things like this why we never recommend people use Ubuntu - years of poorly packaged and tested software. If you want a Debian based system use Debian (and accept that there's now a lot of missing packages are barely any proper SELinux or clustering support) or use RHEL/CentOS for a more complete district and add in repos like epel and elrepo as required.
reply
My use case is custom build Django/Postgres app.
Regardless, it's things like this why we never recommend people use Ubuntu - years of poorly packaged and tested software. If you want a Debian based system use Debian (and accept that there's now a lot of missing packages are barely any proper SELinux or clustering support) or use RHEL/CentOS for a more complete district and add in repos like epel and elrepo as required.
reply