Ask HN: How can live CNN, Fox News streams on YouTube exist? 1 point by soheil 6 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite This is becoming more and more predominant on Youtube. Simply searching for CNN live [1] on Youtube returns multiple feeds, same for Fox News and presumably other channels. How can this be allowed on Youtube? I remember it being rather rare to find these types of channels. Why is Youtube OK with this and the news channels not doing more to stop it? If the channels want their content on Youtube why not publish it under their own account? Seems like the answer is a combination of yes and no to whether they want their live content on YT. Can someone shed some light on this? [1] https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=cnn+live








