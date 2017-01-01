|
|I was thinking of going to US Pycon. My company here in Montréal has already bought my ticket. However, I'm Mexican, one of the currently targetted people, and it fills me with trepidation to try to visit the US at this time. I may also need to buy a new visitor visa. The US has demonstrated that it will unilaterally revoke permission to go or be there.
I also feel like I'm morally obligated to make some kind of stand about not visiting the US right now, even if everything goes OK for me.
What do you think? Are you going to the US?
I am based in Australia, which is NOT one of the countries on the 'ban' list, however yesterday, there was some confusion in our local media that the reciprocal visa agreement was going to be suspended as well, necessitating a visit to a local US embassy for a one on one meeting to apply for a holiday/visitor visa to the US. In my case, that would have meant a 3000km flight to get to the nearest US embassy - added cost and time even before I knew I could fly to the US.
Thankfully, that seems to be negated now, and the reciprocal visa agreement still stands, but section 2(f.) and section 10 of the new orders make that fairly tenuous still, IMO. Those sections basically say "be nice, or else find yourself on the ban list as well". Normally I would consider these just formalities and nothing to worry about, but the conduct of the current administration has meant that I take these conditions with a grain of salt and expect them to be used as leverage at some point.
So, my abstaining from travelling to the US would be in the order of 50% protest at the actions of the current administration, 40% actual fear for my safety while there (I am of sub-continental heritage) and 10% just not willing to put up with the hassle and cost of international travel in this day and age.
