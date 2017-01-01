I was thinking of going to US Pycon. My company here in Montréal has already bought my ticket. However, I'm Mexican, one of the currently targetted people, and it fills me with trepidation to try to visit the US at this time. I may also need to buy a new visitor visa. The US has demonstrated that it will unilaterally revoke permission to go or be there. I also feel like I'm morally obligated to make some kind of stand about not visiting the US right now, even if everything goes OK for me. What do you think? Are you going to the US?