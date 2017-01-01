Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I was thinking of going to US Pycon. My company here in Montréal has already bought my ticket. However, I'm Mexican, one of the currently targetted people, and it fills me with trepidation to try to visit the US at this time. I may also need to buy a new visitor visa. The US has demonstrated that it will unilaterally revoke permission to go or be there.

I also feel like I'm morally obligated to make some kind of stand about not visiting the US right now, even if everything goes OK for me.

What do you think? Are you going to the US?






Personally, I am re-evaluating my stance on visiting the US in the next 24 months in order to attend SaaS conferences or meeting up with my US based co-founder.

I am based in Australia, which is NOT one of the countries on the 'ban' list, however yesterday, there was some confusion in our local media that the reciprocal visa agreement was going to be suspended as well, necessitating a visit to a local US embassy for a one on one meeting to apply for a holiday/visitor visa to the US. In my case, that would have meant a 3000km flight to get to the nearest US embassy - added cost and time even before I knew I could fly to the US.

Thankfully, that seems to be negated now, and the reciprocal visa agreement still stands, but section 2(f.) and section 10 of the new orders make that fairly tenuous still, IMO. Those sections basically say "be nice, or else find yourself on the ban list as well". Normally I would consider these just formalities and nothing to worry about, but the conduct of the current administration has meant that I take these conditions with a grain of salt and expect them to be used as leverage at some point.

So, my abstaining from travelling to the US would be in the order of 50% protest at the actions of the current administration, 40% actual fear for my safety while there (I am of sub-continental heritage) and 10% just not willing to put up with the hassle and cost of international travel in this day and age.

Mexican currently living in Canada as well, I'm a bit on the fence on this one.

Is unlikely we will have any problems getting into the US, but that being said things could change literally overnight.

There is a good chance I will not go to the Magento conference this year just out principle.

American living in Canada, and I wouldn't expect you to have any difficulties whatsoever. There hasn't been any move or suggestion to block or interfere with legal Mexican immigration. Trump's rhetoric seems entirely targeted at people who have entered or stayed in the country illegally. Canada deports people who overstay visas or do not go through the motions of entering legally as well.

Likely would cancel if I had plans to travel. I'm not specifically targeted, but even then I'm currently interviewing with an American company and will have to stop - potential future travel, uncertainty about currency, potential issues how international employees / contractors will be handled - it's just not worth it...

Followup question: Is there anyone that is currently within the US that is cancelling travel plans out of the country for fear that they won't be able to return?

As an American, I think everyone should stay away until trump is gone. The only way to drive trump out is to hurt the American economy. Boycott American goods, don't travel to America until he's gone.

How does that make any sense?

At best, this is stupid posturing--at worst, it's just plain stupid. How would a boycott lead to Trump's removal? How would cutting yourself off from the American economy hurt Trump?

Because it would (hopefully) prove to Trump's supporters that his policies are in fact going to be hurting America's economy, and quite the opposite of "Making America Great Again".

Once local shopkeepers, business owners and workers realise that the 'brain drain' caused by these policies, as well as the lack of tourists spending dollars in their establishments etc. is causing actual pain to their hip pockets, then they may realise that being a part of the global community may be a good thing, and the isolationist policies not so much.

By the same token, I would ask you how US imposed economic sanctions on other countries are expected to work to depose the leader of those said countries? Sanctions usually affect the general population who usually have nothing to do with their leader's actions. We end up with children and other innocents dying from starvation or disease while the regime continues unabated.

The different with the US is that (hopefully), the people can have sway over the President's actions, and take action themselves to effect change.

Trump is basically an insanely narcistic person who got the presidency, and it is a stress test of our instutions to see how well they resist illegal behavior. It's too soon to see how well we react. My current thinking is we need to change the constitution to reduce the power of the president. It has not been enough of a problem because we've only had a few in the last 100 years who were bat shit insane.

I think logic would be something like the following:

Boycotting US goods would affect one of the corner stones of Trump's campaign of bringing back jobs/improving US economy. A poor economy would lead people to eventually tire of Trump antics and his methods eventually leading to voting him ( and possibly those associated with him) out office

When people don't visit the US they don't spend their money in the US either.

My co-founder and I were planning to apply to some accelerators in U.S for summer 2017, the 90-day ban should be over by then but being a dual citizen of Iran and Canada, this means I won't be able to attend any interviews if we get one.

Even with the uncertainty surrounding Trump's future plans, it's doubtful that the travel ban will target non-Muslim majority countries. Trump has said repeatedly that he's in favor of legal immigration of best and brightest, and there's not a compelling point in his tweets, campaign promises, among his supporters, or in the GOP platform to exclude non-immigrant visitors from actual neighboring countries. It's not unreasonable to suppose that he understands that countries which possess a realistic geopolitical capability to retaliate (economically, mostly...) will make for tougher targets of travel restrictions, so neighbors Canada and Mexico would fall squarely in this category. Meanwhile, the currently affected 7 countries are easy targets: with the exception of Iran, they are experiencing struggles with internal governance and thus lack meaningful ways of resisting or retaliating against this unilateral move. Iran is included as an extra bonus, and its inclusion just resets US-Iran relations to pre-Obama days.

As for taking an ideological stance: weigh this choice yourself. It's doubtful that one person's protest will make an impact, but if you start or participate in a movement such that the social or economic impact is felt, you may have accomplished something. But don't count on it. Instead, investigate his previous tweets (luckily public info) and construct a profile of how you think he'll respond. I believe that Trump is not likely to be swayed by reason or protest, and is instead more prone to reactionary escalation.

But, as a resident alien (green card holder) from a boring, mostly-inconsequential European country, I won't be leaving the States just in case.

> But, as a resident alien (green card holder) from a boring, mostly-inconsequential European country, I won't be leaving the States just in case.

Good idea. You never know when Putin might need a favor.

> The US has demonstrated that it will unilaterally revoke permission to go or be there.

It's always done this, and has always done this. Every other country in the world has too--it's part of what makes a sovereign state sovereign.

> I also feel like I'm morally obligated to make some kind of stand about not visiting the US right now, even if everything goes OK for me.

Why do you feel you are morally obligated to do this, exactly?

