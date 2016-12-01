I mean, this is Comcast we're talking about. Even by the very low standards of ISPs, they're pretty nasty and generally unpleasant. What did you expect?
That's a bit over the top. They'll only have access to data that you already knew lots of people have access to anyway. Not HTTPS sites where they'll only have the domain name. So they won't have your Google search history but will for Bing which bizarrely defaults to HTTP.
Comcast, all my p2p traffic is encrypted. How do you know what it is? What're you trying to tell me about the safety of using your pipes for encrypted communication?
Switching to https makes the warnings go away. At least there's that.
(before anyone gets up in arms, I pay for cable as part of my subscription, I just don't have a TV to plug said cable into and I don't like broadcast TV, so i download)
While we should all be outraged that AT&T, Comcast, Verizon and the like are MITMing our HTTP connections, nobody should be surprised at their ability to do so. In this post-privacy world, only strong end-to-end encryption can provide security. Also, don't forget that PIA and other VPNs are just as able to do this as Comcast.
> The concept of universal individual privacy is a modern construct primarily associated with Western culture, British and North American in particular, and remained virtually unknown in some cultures until recent times. According to some researchers, this concept sets Anglo-American culture apart even from Western European cultures such as French or Italian. Most cultures, however, recognize the ability of individuals to withhold certain parts of their personal information from wider society—closing the door to one's home, for example.
> The distinction or overlap between secrecy and privacy is ontologically subtle, which is why the word "privacy" is an example of an untranslatable lexeme, and many languages do not have a specific word for "privacy".
