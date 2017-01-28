Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
U.S. official says entry ban applies to Canadian dual citizens from 7 countries
(
ctvnews.ca
)
2 points
by
bing_dai
24 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
finid
6 minutes ago
The order applies not just to Canadian's, but to citizens of all countries who are also from those seven on the list.
See
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-visa-ban-also-applies...
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
See http://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-visa-ban-also-applies...
reply