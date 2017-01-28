Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
U.S. official says entry ban applies to Canadian dual citizens from 7 countries (ctvnews.ca)
The order applies not just to Canadian's, but to citizens of all countries who are also from those seven on the list.

See http://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-visa-ban-also-applies...

