Ask HN: Where to find list of browser exploits?
1 point
by
alistproducer2
49 minutes ago
I want to know if any exploits exist for a piece of software I'm working on; specifically, I want to know if it's possible to exfiltrate a chrome extension's localStorage data.
Does anyone know where to start research?
