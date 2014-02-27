Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Travis Kalanick – Standing up for what's right (facebook.com)
This is really shitty. Regardless of what you think of the immigration issue, blocking legal residents from entering the US is absolutely terrible. It's a contract violation from the US government. This order essentially says America doesn't care you're a full legal resident, because you hold a citizenship from this limited subset of countries (many of which we're bombing), you can't come back.

(America is bombing seven countries by the way, in case anyone forgot. Our last president is the first in history to have the US in armed conflict for every day of his presidency. He will not be the last.)

What I also hate is that Uber tries to play the PR game and show themselves as the great guys here. Forget that they pay their drivers peanuts, that drivers have to drive up to 30% more now to make the same wages as just a few years ago, and that many are calling Uber to unionise.

I hate they way everyone is just using people to further their message and forgetting that these are people.

> What I also hate is that Uber tries to play the PR game

What's the point of casting aspersions on Uber's motives here? I'm pretty sure everyone at Uber has lots of middle eastern coworkers. They have every reason to be utterly horrified. Is it possible that they are, in fact, actually horrified and talking about this publicly is not just a part of some cunning scheme?

Trivia: the specific seven countries are ones deemed by DHS to be "high risk" in February 2016, during the Obama administration, so it's not an arbitrary pick by Trump [1]:

"Have you traveled to, or been present in, Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, or Yemen..."

[1] https://www.cbp.gov/travel/international-visitors/visa-waive...

so it's not arbitrary action by Trump

The choice of countries may not be arbitrary. The Executive Order is most definitely Trump's choice.

It is arbitrary. He is engaging in collective punishment – holding those hostage who are lawful residents, including those who have already been thoroughly vetted over multiple years. This will result in loss of life, loss of income, and intangible suffering on the part of families and children. Some of those being blocked have specifically assisted the United States in its war on ISIS, and are now under threat specifically because of this.

Obama administration bombed every one of those countries in 2016 to the tune of 72 bombs per day (some this year as well). Might make some sense why those countries were selected..[0]

[0]http://blogs.cfr.org/zenko/2017/01/05/bombs-dropped-in-2016/

Edit: I get several downvotes for stating a fact? Please.

With the notable exception of Iran, with which diplomatic relationships had improved to a significant extent following the creation of the nuclear framework.

Well, not Iran (thankfully)

This +100. From what friends who were early at Uber tell me, this is not consistent with his character and feels like a PR grab. This issue is beyond f'd up, and while I guess any attention is good attention if it causes action, I draw the line at giving credit for cheap PR stunts.

So what? What'd be right thing to do in this case? I disagree with Uber on a bunch of things, but me judging them to do the wrong thing on some issues, doesn't prevent them doing the right thing on others. By critizing them for doing the right thing you're just disincentivizing from doing the right thing again.

I think this line of argument weakens "our" position considerably.

I realize that the parent comment focused on Uber, but my concern was directed at the personalization of the post. This was posted under Travis' personal Facebook account. It was a statement by him to his employees that he chose to then release publicly (also look at his use of personal pronouns in places). If this were a statement released by Uber I would take less issue with it.

I have seen the fallout from friends who personally experienced horrible treatment by the guy, so this fake hero crusade is what I take issue with. Uber, the company, paying affected drivers is fantastic.

Ubers position on immigration is not relevant to ubers business so it costs them little to take any attention grabbing position they can as that offers the a cheaper marketing model than paying for ads. Ironically trump uses similar strategies.

reply


Assuming that's the case: So what? They could also do similarly on a lot of other topics, some directly opposing the current statement.

I also doubt that opposing positions on one the current government's key issues is actually free. Uber has a lot of local regulatory issues, and complex enough international setup - federal (and some state's) goodwill surely has some affect on Uber's success.

If they actually follow through on paying their drivers that aren't able to work due to this executive order, it won't be "a cheap PR stunt". But, it could still be a PR stunt.

I support tech companies (and everybody else) speaking out, emphatically, against this order, even if I think the company speaking out has kind of questionable moral standing. If only those who are perfect can act against evil actions by our government, then we're in serious trouble.

Uber is imperfect. But, if they are sincere, I support them in this. And, perhaps if it comes time for armed insurrection to depose our Vichy regime, we can all hail an Uber and roll up to the revolution in style.

If you want to build a democratic coalition for action, you have to let in some members you don't see eye to eye with on every issue.

So doing and saying nothing would have been better in your opinion?

I am glad almost EVERYONE, from my neighbor to the CEO of pretty much every major Co, is speaking out in protest.

> Our last president is the first in history to have the US in armed conflict for every day of his presidency

I don't know if this is true. Off the top of my head: Lyndon Johnson.

I was about to make a similar reply, but I was going to say Nixon.

I was in favor of Trumps election campaign because I didn't think he would actually do anything like this. His position during the election was presented to me as a temporary moratorium on immigration from nations with ongoing conflicts. That's not what we got in having people who are temporary or permanent residents of the United States being at risk of no longer being able to live in America. This is one of the most ridiculous and callous policy positions I have ever seen and I no loner support Trump.

It's not even citizenship from one of these 7 countries.... it's having been born there even if you're no longer a citizen[1].

[1] https://twitter.com/nadhimzahawi/status/825445925275500545

blocking legal residents from entering the US is absolutely terrible.

Why? It happens all the time, and shockingly, even before Trump got into office.

A green card does not guarantee you entry into the US. I was informed of this many times when I entered using one. Leave the US for more than 6 months? You can be turned back (and your permanent resident status canceled). Among other reasons.

The six month rule was already known about ahead of time, and thus people can abide by the rules. It's essentially part of the contract. This new rule is a violation of the existing contract.

It's the difference between being towed because you parked in a fire lane (that's your fault), and for being towed when someone came up after you parked, painted in a fire lane, and then towed you (not your fault).

> It's the difference between being towed because you parked in a fire lane (that's your fault), and for being towed when someone came up after you parked, painted in a fire lane, and then towed you (not your fault).

I've actually had this with a handicapped parking spot that was created while my car was in the spot and got fined immediately after they finished putting the post up.

I tried getting it reversed but not dice. Very frustrating.

Doing this on an individual basis with reasonable cause is far different than an indiscriminate ban.

Permanent residence status applies for as long as you're a resident. If you're out of the country for a sufficiently long time (or some other set of circumstances enforced at the whim of immigration applies), your status was invalid before you got to the border - you weren't a legal resident at the time you tried to enter.

What's different here is that nobody's arguing that their status has changed. They are legal residents, and they're being forbidden from entering anyway. These are not the same thing, and it's legitimate to be more upset about one case than the other.

Ok, but this isn't just about people who have left for 6 months. If someone with a green card checked to see if they could travel outside the US last week, they would see:

> Does travel outside the United States affect my permanent resident status?

> Permanent residents are free to travel outside the United States, and temporary or brief travel usually does not affect your permanent resident status

- https://www.uscis.gov/green-card/after-green-card-granted/in...

Yesterday, they found out they were lied to.

Even citizens can be prevented from coming back. It happened a few times during GWB's reign.

reply


reply


I can't remember the name off the top of my head but I recall a famous "no fly list" story about someone who was prohibited from returning to the US because their name was a potential misspelling of a suspected terrorist's name.

Legal resident != Citizen. Until you have citizenship you can be sent back at any time for any reason. People get sent back or denied entry all the time for various reasons. What he did sucks but the media is making it out to be a much bigger deal than it actually is. The number of people "trapped" overseas is probably in the hundreds.

We're bombing people in almost every country on the list, so I have no idea why this wasn't done years ago.

Global emotional virus spread through the speaking of tongues (nonsense). Reminds me of Snow Crash.

I don't think I've met an Uber driver that was paid in peanuts. Can you cite your sources?

Firstly, I'd like to point out that Travis' post was spot on (I abhor Trump's policies, so the more big names speaking out against him, the better).

However, is Travis really the best messenger? Is this just glorified PR or does he actually care? I can't read his mind, so we can only judge from his actions. Let's see what he's done to "stand up for what's right" in regards to his own organization (this isn't exhaustive, at all):

- Uber employees order fake rides to sink competitor [1]

- Blaming the media for suggesting Uber is liable [2]

- Blind passengers denied rides [3]

- Uber executives looking into critics' personal lives [4]

You may think those things are irrelevant, but one should practice what they preach, especially when they have a post titled: "Standing up for what's right." My examples, by the way, only scratch the surface to Uber's own shady practices.

[1] http://valleywag.gawker.com/ubers-dirty-trick-campaign-again...

[2] https://pando.com/2014/02/27/we-call-that-boob-er-the-four-m...

[3] https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2014/09/1...

[4] http://www.buzzfeed.com/bensmith/uber-executive-suggests-dig...

> However, is Travis really the best messenger?

One, should or would Kalanick say to himself, well, maybe I'm not the BEST messenger... so I'll just keep totally quiet on this one...

Two, if he just kept quiet, does it seem possible that people would then complain that he's bad for keeping quiet?

> really the best messenger

The more messengers, the better. This is authoritarianism, pure and simple. It's not remotely about security or anything else.

reply


reply


You mean like this?

https://twitter.com/GovPenceIN/status/674249808610066433

Yup, that's exactly what I was referring to. I'm not sure what that has to do with "more messengers, the better", though.


As an Uber employee, I'm morbidly curious as to how HN will spin this into something negative. :)

For the record, I'm super proud of working at Uber because those on the outside never see the things we do for our drivers. This is a big one and I'm really proud. You just don't see this on the news that often because who knows.

I've said this before but the Uber of the last 2 years is not the same Uber from 2013/2014. As a company it has grown up and matured and realizes the responsibilities it has to its drivers, riders and cities.

What's the average hourly earnings of a busy driver after they pay their expenses (vehicle amortization, insurance, fuel, maintenance, etc.)?

I knew someone who drove a taxi, before Uber was available, and he said the biggest cost is car repairs as they ride them hard each day. Then there is variables like gas and insurance which fluctuate. These costs apply to all drivers, not just Uber. He said he made around $45k/yr if I remember correctly. But he said the freedom of having no boss and driving around meeting people made it worth it.

This will probably depend on where the driver lives and works. There is also the question of whether they are a 'broker' or not with another taxi, meaning they own their own car and also do Uber and/or Lyft on the side while working with another taxi service. Which is common.

In Toronto where our taxis are far less regulated than other cities like New York, allowing for more supply but higher per ride fares to compensate, all of the drivers I've spoken to have said they make more money per ride with Uber than they do with normal taxi services and always give preference to Uber calls over the dispatcher. Also they have been busier allowing them to do more rides per night worked.

Uber likely increases the amount of people taking rides in any city as it makes the UX easier to call a cab reliably, direct it, and pay for it.

> allowing for more supply but higher per ride fares to compensate

This makes no sense to me. With excess supply, the prices should come down. You'd expect prices to increase when the supply is constricted, as it is during Uber surge pricing. It sounds like maybe Toronto cabs aren't playing by the regular rules of economics, as many other cities' cabs aren't, which is exactly why they've been so prone to disruption.

reply


The big reason Taxi companies hate Uber is that it messes up their finite control of supply. They don't care about the stuff most other people not in the business are complaining about.


Judging from drivers posting on reddit, I would say ~$10-$15. Or in most cities it is near minimum wage.

What do you expect Uber/Lyft to do differently? Minimum wage for drivers? We have capitalism. If you think the drivers don't get a lot of money, why don't all of them quit after the first paycheck? It's capitalism, no one forces anyone to do anything. People are free to do what's best for them. Many of these drivers would be unemployed if not for Uber/Lyft. I'm not saying they're well compensated, I'm saying there must be a reason why they're still doing what they're doing.

reply


reply


Saying "It's capitalism" isn't a justification for anything; it's overly reductive, and we do not live in a purely capitalistic society.

reply


reply


Do you pay your drivers a large cash tip so their profits are at least the minimum wage?

I last took a cab ~15 years ago.

reply


I'm not saying we're in the best of possible worlds. But it's difficult to fault Uber to the degree some people do when customers express their demand preferences so clearly.

reply


The insanely high star requirements (What is it, 4.4? 4.8?) are more than enough to doubt Uber's charity, especially when your PR department focuses on spinning intentionally breaking laws as a crusade for everyone's rights, instead of communicating all the wonderful things done for drivers.

Imagine if Apple removed apps with lower than a 4.5 star rating, and then an Apple employee commented on Apple's unambiguously helpful response to a national crisis by immediately trashing HN and crowing about all the secret wonderful things Apple does for developers.

reply


The way it ends up working out, barely any but the most egregious drivers will have a sub-4.5 rating or so because the majority of passengers just mindlessly rate 5 stars. Therefore, the difference between someone rated 4.2 and 4.7 is enormous in practice.

reply


When I see a five star system, my default rating is a 3, unless there's something that sways it in some other direction. Why would the default rating be the very top of the scale?! Then you can't reward excellence. The median trip certainly is not "excellent". YouTube recognized this awhile ago and went to the better "thumbs up/thumbs down" system.

Which is why I don't understand why Uber & Lyft bother with stars. Why not just thumbs up/down instead?

People seem to understand stars roughly as well as thumbs up / down (except for some people who review "best ever. 1 star." which does happen). But if you drop it to up/down you lose any signal in the 3-5 stars range, which make up a ton of review rankings.

All those drivers will be out of business in a few years when Uber roles out its autonomous cars. (which is not a bad thing per say; these people will be forced to find other work)

I'm not a particular fan of Uber but I've felt the need to defend it on a number of occasions from random people who misrepresent the organization or their business model.

Either way I'm happy to hear it has improved over the last two years, there will always be these growing pains in any high growth organization from freewheeling startup to an organized responsible mega corp.

reply


reply


This from Kalanick was unexpected to me:

"We are working out a process to identify these drivers and compensate them pro bono during the next three months"

You could argue it's just a PR thing, I suppose, but it certainly wasn't something I expected to see.

Put your hands in the air and step away from the kool-aid dispenser.

He has already proven in others threads that he dried up the dispenser.

How is Trump seemingly doing so much, so quickly?

Looking in from the outside, it seems like all the political process that Obama had to go through just isn't applicable?

The example I always comforted myself with w.r.t to Trump was Obama trying to get the gun laws changed - even the POTUS couldn't do it. So then he mustn't have unlimited power. So what's going on here?

I'm really curious how executive orders work in the US. Are they just the first step in a process, or do they override any democratic process? The latter seems to be what all the reporting is implying, but I don't know if that's hyperbole or true.

Congress writes laws that delegate wide authority over certain things to the President (and thus the various executive agencies of the government). A lot of the immigration process happens to be one of them. Gun control largely isn't.

reply


reply


It's a temporary, 90-day hold on entry of people from countries that have open conflict among jihadist groups (except Iran).

So I think the legal footing that Trump is trying to make is with respect to 'security'.

And it's temporary.

So those two things: that's it's for 'national security' and 'temporary' may make this within his power.

After 9/11 - Bush did a somewhat similar thing - changed the entry rules temporarily while new legislation/processes was enacted.

It's going to be a long 4 years, we need to saver our energy for the right fights.

I'll bet $1000 that after 90 days, the system will remain de-facto the same as it was before.

The 'long term' fight that is really relevant to 'us nerds' I think will be net-neutrality.

That will be permanent.

To a really simple first-order approximation, it's because the entire government is controlled by Republicans right now. The only branch that might be split is the Supreme Court, and they don't work on short timescales.

I'm also surprised that just a few hours after the executive order people have been barred from boarding airplanes in international airports on the other side of the Planet.

Clear message, clear call to action, clear action with the ability to leverage what he is advocating while acknowledging and respecting opposing perspectives.

This had substance and was clear and articulate. It's exactly what Sam's Time to Take a Stand post is missing.

It's great to see Uber come out so publically against this travesty of a Presidential executive order. It's a despicable act and all Americans should be ashamed of what's happening. That said, it's interesting to see a company that has regularly ignored the law to build their business dive into the fray. They've also employed many of the same tactics of bullying, just like Trump. Perhaps that's what we need? Perhaps the DNA of fighting and ignoring regulations will come in handy...I just wish it didn't have to. The whole thing is just sad.

"It's a despicable act and all Americans should be ashamed of what's happening."

I think it's rather arrogant to assume that your moral position is 'what all Americans should think or else they are immoral'.

I'm weary of the executive order myself ...

but it's not entirely irrational to temporarily ban entry of people from nations that are in open conflict and from areas wherein the only 'governance' is that of a jihadist entity.

Except Iran - all the others are serious conflict zones, wherein many participants would gladly act against the USA.

Have you looked at a political map of Libya or Yemen lately?

Scary stuff.

What is 'despicable' is the wailing and misrepresentation of the issue across the board.

If Obama were to have done this after a terrorist attack (say, a 'shooting' in Cali or whatever) - and it was done quietly and reasonably so that those with green cards etc. would be allowed in - and so that people 'on flights' would not be affected, I don't think there would be such a huge fuss.

I believe that after 90 days, most of those who would be coming to America will still be coming in.

This will de-facto boil down to a unnecessary political disruption ... but it's both fair and within the bounds of responsible reason to recognize the fact that Yemen, Syria, Somalia, Iraq etc. are very dangerous places, much more so than most places, and that some extra precautions are possibly necessary.

I don't really support it, but it's not out of bounds for people to think it's necessary.

Iran though - that's purely political (admittedly, it's probably all political). Jihadis don't come from Iran.

The influx is the refugees fleeing the conflict. These are exactly the people that we want to support because they are peaceful and are not contributing to the conflict.

In those 90 days lives that could have been saved might be lost all because we have a moron in charge. Inaction is not acceptable and fighting this thing tooth and nail is the right thing to do because historical precedent says it only gets worse from here.

Interesting bit: Travis Kalanick pledges that Uber will compensate drivers stuck overseas because of the executive orders.

And how many of those are there? Do you think many uber drivers can afford to go overseas? Yes a few, but I doubt it's a high number. This is just a PR stunt.

What he and other business advisory group meeting people say on Friday is going to have more impact than any number of street protests.

I was expecting Uber to ban the Trump administration from using Uber, but instead was pleased see a far classier move to help out drivers stuck outside the country:

>> We are working out a process to identify these drivers and compensate them pro bono during the next three months to help mitigate some of the financial stress and complications with supporting their families and putting food on the table. We will have more details on this in the coming days.

Why isn't Saudi Arabia on the list?

Because that might hurt Trump's own business interests: http://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/trump-muslim-ban-ex...

This is looking at two effects and deciding one of them is the cause.

Saudi Arabia is a close ally of the US. That's the really horrific truth, and that's why Trump has business there and not in countries which the US is less friendly with.

I also posted this above, but the specific list is seven countries DHS deemed to be high-risk around February 2016, denying them Visa Waiver privileges:

"Have you traveled to, or been present in, Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, or Yemen..."

[1] https://www.cbp.gov/travel/international-visitors/visa-waive...

Because the list of countries was drafted by Obama's administration.

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/8/1187

It's not fair to put this on Obama. He didn't draft up this list to be used as an outright ban, as Trump has.

Source?

https://mic.com/articles/166845/the-list-of-muslim-countries...

This, of course, excuses the action not at all. But it does explain the choice of countries.

(and, of course, Obama didn't tell Trump which list to pick.)

Apparently they are America's friends in the Middle East

Too bad he's silent for the past year when these issues were obviously going to happen. He allowed it to happen. And now he's quietly giving Trump lip service behind closed doors. He (Travis + Uber) doesn't give a damn about anyone. As long as they can get some Uber-friendly policy from Trump they'll continue to let him do whatever he wants. They are enabling him by working with him on other issues while ignoring this.

Such PR bullshit. Trying to look good in the public eye.

Glad to see the tech industry leaders taking a stand on these immigration issues. Sam Altman and Travis are being very public but I'm sure many are working the system behind the scenes and there will be more public results in the future.

The fight has just begun. It's just a matter of time now till they to tear apart net neutrality.

Trump might just be the wake up call the nation needed to wake up and stop being so complacent.

> It's just a matter of time now till they to tear apart net neutrality.

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13474079

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/01/fcc-to-be-led-by...

"Trump might just be the wake up call the nation needed to wake up and stop being so complacent."

I'll bet that at least 50% of Americans support the premise of a 'temporary ban on entry of people from areas of open conflict or that are governed by jihadi entities'.

Point being - there are many Americans who believe that Trump is the 'wake up call'.

I think there is a lot of danger from people living inside social bubbles making assumptions about what the 'proverbial we' should or are thinking about what is right or wrong.

By the way - I think this exec order is a political gesture.

After 90 days, everyone who was to come to the US, will end up coming.

I believe that most entrants are fairly well vetted already, and that things will get back to normal pretty quickly, with some minor adjustments so that Trump can claim his order was needed and warranted.

Ghostery blocked this. Does anyone have a text dump?

This afternoon I sent the email below to Uber employees and thought I would include here:

Subject: Standing up for what's right

Team,

Yesterday President Trump signed an executive order suspending entry of citizens from seven countries—Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen—to the United States for at least the next 90 days.

Our People Ops team has already reached out to the dozen or so employees who we know are affected: for example, those who live and work in the U.S., are legal residents but not naturalized citizens will not be able to get back into the country if they are traveling outside of the U.S. now or anytime in the next 90 days. Anyone who believes that this order could impact them should contact our immigration team immediately.

This order has far broader implications as it also affects thousands of drivers who use Uber and come from the listed countries, many of whom take long breaks to go back home to see their extended family. These drivers currently outside of the U.S. will not be able to get back into the country for 90 days. That means they will not be able to earn a living and support their families—and of course they will be separated from their loved ones during that time.

We are working out a process to identify these drivers and compensate them pro bono during the next three months to help mitigate some of the financial stress and complications with supporting their families and putting food on the table. We will have more details on this in the coming days.

While every government has their own immigration controls, allowing people from all around the world to come here and make America their home has largely been the U.S.’s policy since its founding. That means this ban will impact many innocent people—an issue that I will raise this coming Friday when I go to Washington for President Trump’s first business advisory group meeting.

Ever since Uber’s founding we’ve had to work with governments and politicians of all political persuasions across hundreds of cities and dozens of countries. Though we share common ground with many of them, we have had areas of disagreement with each of them. In some cases we’ve had to stand and fight to make progress, other times we’ve been able to effect change from within through persuasion and argument.

But whatever the city or country—from the U.S. and Mexico to China and Malaysia—we’ve taken the view that in order to serve cities you need to give their citizens a voice, a seat at the table. We partner around the world optimistically in the belief that by speaking up and engaging we can make a difference. Our experience is that not doing so shortchanges cities and the people who live in them. This is why I agreed in early December to join President Trump’s economic advisory group along with Elon Musk (CEO of Tesla), Mary Barra (Chairwoman/CEO of General Motors), Indra Nooyi (Chairwoman/CEO of Pepsi), Ginni Rometty (Chairwoman/CEO of IBM), Bob Iger (Chairman/CEO of Disney), Jack Welch (former Chairman of GE) and a dozen other business leaders.

I understand that many people internally and externally may not agree with that decision, and that’s OK. It's the magic of living in America that people are free to disagree. But whatever your view please know that I’ve always believed in principled confrontation and just change; and have never shied away (maybe to my detriment) from fighting for what’s right.

Thanks,

Travis Kalanick

Please consider:

It's heartening to see tech CEOs speak out against bigotry and disheartening to see other tech leaders remain quiet and it all makes a potent narrative and easy access to the tops of message board front pages.

But it does not. actually. matter. what tech leadership does.

We are not all sitting dutifully in our seats at Moscone waiting to see what "one more thing" from CEOs and venture capitalists is going to look like. We're also not prisoners of the management of companies whose CEOs join the administration or attend summits at Trump's garish Barad-Dûfus.

It may not be true for all workers in all industries but as someone who's been working in tech for more than 20 years I'm telling you that our management needs us more than we need them. There has never been a better market for our services or a set of employers more dependent on our goodwill and cooperation than in 2017.

Do not wait for your firm's CEO to take a stand. Organize with your coworkers. If you don't know how to get started doing that, start thinking of stabs you can take at the problem. Organizing is a problem where code actually might make a difference. Organize a pledge, or a group statement, or meetups. Or some other idea we haven't come up with yet.

A lot of engineers want to believe their work is apolitical. I understand the impulse. But your work is political whether you want it to be or not. If you don't put your market power to use for your beliefs, you're just accepting your employer's default settings, and putting it to work for theirs. Don't accept the defaults.

Organize your workplace. You have a crazy amount of influence you're not using right now. It won't always be like this; don't waste the opportunity.

Places to start:

The Indivisible guide:

https://www.indivisibleguide.com/ --- there are at least 10 software projects buried in this thing, but also remember the same ideas apply on a smaller scale both in local politics and at your work place.

https://twitter.com/techsolidarity --- show up to one of these. They're well attended and they'll interface you to your local (serious) activist community, people actually working with those at risk.

Also things I've said in the last few days that I'd rather not repeat but are relevant:

On calling your reps:

https://news.ycombinator.com/edit?id=13509555 --- please punch your Senators and Congresspeople's numbers into your speed dial.

On running for office:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13493366 --- please convince a friend to run for local office.

On U2F, TOTP, and SMS:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13493100 --- please disable SMS authentication on services that will let you. :)

If you're building applications to ensure that people put pressure on their local representatives or, even better, to get normal people to run for local elected office, I want to help!

> But it does not. actually. matter. what tech leadership does.

But it could. Between Musk, Page, Brin, Zuckerberg and a handful of others there are some interesting options that would send a message that you'd have to be stone deaf not to hear.

I have a problem with the helplessness implied in our somewhat breathless reporting of which tech leaders speak out. I agree in general that tech CEOs should resist this administration and do so publicly. But it's even more important that rank-and-file employees organize and put their market power in the service of their ideals, rather than the other way around.

Travis Kalanick, standing up for the cheap labor that drives his Ubers and writes it's code.

Yet you're more than likely an avid user of this conveniently provided, reasonably priced and reliable service.

You are right, I am. That doesnt change the underlying reasons for a company like Uber to make this statement. It is manipulation of the public, intended to make Uber look moral, as well as intended to reassure their cheap labor base. The fact that people on here are championing it shows how effective this kind of PR is, even among the educated people of HN.

What's the alternative for Uber? Silence?

I'm just saying, it is no coincidence that they say this. There are a lot of influences like this Uber statement that are doing the same thing. Most people are not aware

I booked my first Uber ride because of this post.

To address the trump problem, we must have a good understanding of trump himself, his DNA and this clip helps with that I noticed: https://youtu.be/CTzBZuPx1lQ?t=1643

