|Ask HN: What do you do when you run into poor or deceptive customer service?
3 points by jMyles 19 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
|I have been chatting all day with Simple Mobile.
And honestly, I've never encountered such ugly service.
It now appears that a promotion that they sent out was actually a deceptive tactic for getting me to re-up. They offered 10GB extra data, only to later deny that any such promotion existed (even going so far as to say that they weren't responsible for the contents of a subdomain of theirs).
You may find my chat with them to be entertaining:
https://jmyles.github.io/simple-mobile-drama/chat-publish.html
What do you do when you encounter something like this?
