Ask HN: What do you do when you run into poor or deceptive customer service?
3 points by jMyles 19 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
I have been chatting all day with Simple Mobile.

And honestly, I've never encountered such ugly service.

It now appears that a promotion that they sent out was actually a deceptive tactic for getting me to re-up. They offered 10GB extra data, only to later deny that any such promotion existed (even going so far as to say that they weren't responsible for the contents of a subdomain of theirs).

You may find my chat with them to be entertaining:

https://jmyles.github.io/simple-mobile-drama/chat-publish.html

What do you do when you encounter something like this?






Complain on their social media channels. Public shaming works.

That's an interesting angle. Just like... tag them? On Facebook and twitter?

