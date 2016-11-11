Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Iranian MIT student goes home over break, denied return for spring semester (whitehouse.gov)
188 points by obi1kenobi 53 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 51 comments | favorite





How this is happening, the exact trajectory of how much worse these things are (and its potential to worsen) is somewhat terrifying, especially when you consider the cavalier disregard and easy ignorance that this policy represents. I know classmates and colleagues and friends who are discussing, in their groups and communities, how to best help people stranded, whether or not vacations and returns to see ill family members must be postponed or canceled, and how future plans to stay, live, and work in the U.S., or abroad, must be changed.

-

While it's been easy to think about many possible negative outcomes in the proceeding days, weeks, months, another subtle aspect of this policy's ramifications is how it weakens trust and faith in the concept of stability for future American policy — the likelihood of future government actions, executed with little to no foresight, warning, or serious consideration, with serious consequences. How this effects this country's current reputation as a place to study, travel, find work, and start families + settle down can't be understated.

reply


There's already been a "tit-for-tat" response from Iran. US citizens are banned from travelling there.

Not like they made it easy before but still we can expect similar responses to the proposed 20% border tax with Mexico.

reply


Hopefully this will lead to a change in direction from delegation to the executive, to deliberated by congress.

reply


What's scary is the new immigration ban affects legal, permanent residents. US legal, permanent residents have firmly rooted their lives in the US, only to be told they can't come home.

reply


This. I am from Turkey, and i will be nervous every passing day from yesterday on, watching news to see if Turkey is added to the list. I am still years away from naturalization, and it saddens me to think about relocating, after having left where i was born for a better and productive life.

Nobody chooses their birthplace, but these are the people that decided to make a change, and in a way that historically benefited the us.

reply


What makes Donald Trump's action so sickenly selfish is that a better life is why his grandfather Friedrich Drumpf immigrated from Bavaria.

Though one could argue 3 generations later that act of immigration is not benefitting the US.

reply


You're safe.

[1] https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2017-trump-immigration-ba...

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trump_Towers_Istanbul

reply


He's safe now. Who knows about next week?

reply


You think Donald will sell his stake in projects in Turkey?

reply


What happens when some terrorist group makes the extremely tactically-obvious decision to attack the Trump Towers there?

(Honestly, what happens when any Trump property around the world gets attacked? They've got giant signs advertising that the president of the US cares about them, and they don't have anywhere near the protection that US soil does.)


At this rate naturalized citizens will be next. And just remember that the US govt can already lock forever on terrorism charges.

reply


> What's scary is the new immigration ban affects legal, permanent residents.

Where are you getting this from?

This is a temp 90-day ban on non-reciprocating countries (and countries of concern), which the FBI said they are not able to properly vet (because those countries will not provide background info on the applicant). It only affects non-citizens.

They already have something like a 7 month backlog of applicants to process. 30 days is going to give them a chance to catch up and look for ways to improve the situation.

reply


Not all permanent residents are citizens. Also, it looks like it'll be made permanent unless that country can guarantee that every single person isn't a terrorist. Which seems impossible.

reply


A friendly reminder from over the pond (that is Europe).

https://www.ushmm.org/wlc/en/article.php?ModuleId=10007392

You need to speak up now, or one does not know where this will end.

reply


> "First they came for the Socialists..."

Yep, and we are already all the way up to "arresting 6 journalists covering public protests against the unpopular ruler"

reply


Researchers in our lab at MIT are also under pressure. One cannot return home for fear of losing his visa and the other is potentially stuck abroad.

reply


Proud to be Canadian, see our PM's latest tweets https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau/status/825438460265762816

reply


Please also remember to sign the petition, in addition to discussing it in the comments! 100k signatures is a lot, but not for HackerNews ;)

reply


Question: Can people outside the US sign the petition as well, or does it have more validity if only US residents sign it?

I want to sign it, but don't want it to be used against the petition later if someone in the administration says it is a 'fake petition' because x% of outside the US jurisdiction signed it.

reply


Don't sign if you're not a US citizen, exactly due to the reason you pointed out. We want the numbers as valid as possible, rather than as large as possible.

reply


And share with others. This is only one poor guy, but there's plenty more like him out there who have done everything right and jumped through the USCIS hoops to get here legally with the goal of improving their (and potentially their family's) life. This is beyond wrong and now is not the time to sit on our hands.

EDIT: Link looks like it is currently broken for me too.

reply


Is the site broken or delayed or something? There was 1 signature, I signed it (and verified my email) and it still says there is 1 signature.

reply


The petition just got created under an hour ago, and the signature counter probably doesn't update in real time.

reply


^same

reply


It's so easy to see the outcome of these policies. Intolerance begats intolerance begats violence. There can be no other outcome other than an increase in violence, both domestic and international. And what will Trump do when the violence increases? He will whip the masses up with frenzied speeches and double-down on the executive orders to limit immigration. But the violence will not abate but will worsen. So finally, he will institute orders to deal with the violence, not the immigration orders that are the cause, but the violence. Protests will be banned, people will be put in prison, violence will be quashed by even more violent means, and they'll need to clothe these violence-quashers and will decide that brown shirts are the appropriate colour.

reply


And red hats.

reply


Foreign students nearly always pay full tuition at US universities and help keep them afloat. Making the US undesirable for immigrants is going to make it harder for US colleges and universities to offer a great education.

reply


Let's remember that most people affected have far fewer resources and opportunity than an MIT student; most people's predicaments will not be on HN's front page or a Whitehouse.gov petition.

reply


America, what you have done?

Good luck with this petition! Let's fight for an open world.

reply


It's not America that did this it's a minority of America. The rest of us feel like prisoners in our own country when faced with this kind of complete and utter insanity.

reply


> It's not America that did this it's a minority of America.

That's democracy; that is America or else there is no America. All Americans must own this problem, not say that it's not their fault.

For one thing, it didn't come from nowhere; Trump's policies merely put in action what many in his party have advocated for years. Yet many smart people I know overlooked it and continued to vote Republican.

reply


It's not a minority, 46.1% voted for Trump according to CNN

reply


I believe 46% is less than 50%, and therefore a minority. Not a tiny minority, but nonetheless a minority.

reply


If you want to be pedantic, a minority voted for Hillary too.

reply


Yes, I don't believe I claimed otherwise. No presidential candidate in the 2016 election received a majority of votes. As it happens, that doesn't matter in the U.S.'s presidential election system, but that doesn't change the definition of a majority. (And it does matter elsewhere in the American electoral system, for example Louisiana requires candidates be elected with a majority, with it going to a runoff if no candidate receives >50% on election day).


How is it a minority when 48% of voters elected him a few months ago?

reply


63 million people voted for Donald Trump. That's 20 percent of Americans.

reply


"Voters" is the important distinction. 26.3% of "Eligible Voters" elected him.

http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/11/politics/popular-vote-turn...

reply


That is quite literally the definition of a minority :)

Seriously though, I take your point and this is a reminder that if we ignore vocal minorities spouting hate, eventually they may grow big enough to take control. If you see this type of behavior in your own backyard then please vote even if you don't think it will matter.

reply


Because the majority voted for Clinton.

reply


How many people voted?

reply


Well, right now a Queen doesn't look like such a bad idea..

reply


Though I see this is a whitehouse.gov site, I'm curious as to what counts as a legitimate signature. I'm not American, not a resident, and not in America, so what happens if I sign this petition?

Does anybody know how they figure this out? Do a bunch of signatures from people who have no rights in the US invalidate the petition?

reply


The petition doesn't mean anything to begin with.

The previous administration used them as a PR device. They aren't binding. Who knows if it is even intentional that it still works.

reply


Does the White House Petition website still work? I mean, I am surprised it is still up. Surely the new administration would A) not pay attention to it and B) simply scrap it to avoid maintaining it.

As far as I understand, there is no legal requirement for the White House to even entertain the petitions.[1]

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/We_the_People_(petitioning_sys...

reply


It was an effort (at times, half hearted), at transparency by Obama, it has no legal weight, no. Do we have hope it will even be considered by Trump considering how they aren't even taking calls? No.

reply


It's a cheap way to let political enemies identify themselves, though.

reply


Yea I think continuing to use the wh petition site is futile at best and dangerous at worst, for reasons sibs point out. Would strongly disrecommed anyone from continuing to create, share or sign them.

reply


Anybody else seeing that the site is broken? It says 1 vote still, even after signing and confirming my email.

reply


Same here.

reply


A lot of international students in UK think the same about Brexit, once pound hits 1:1 with Euro there will be less reasons to stay in the UK for them. What means less people will pay their student loans from government, and UK will lose access to European bailiffs...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: