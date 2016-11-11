-
While it's been easy to think about many possible negative outcomes in the proceeding days, weeks, months, another subtle aspect of this policy's ramifications is how it weakens trust and faith in the concept of stability for future American policy — the likelihood of future government actions, executed with little to no foresight, warning, or serious consideration, with serious consequences. How this effects this country's current reputation as a place to study, travel, find work, and start families + settle down can't be understated.
Not like they made it easy before but still we can expect similar responses to the proposed 20% border tax with Mexico.
Nobody chooses their birthplace, but these are the people that decided to make a change, and in a way that historically benefited the us.
Though one could argue 3 generations later that act of immigration is not benefitting the US.
(Honestly, what happens when any Trump property around the world gets attacked? They've got giant signs advertising that the president of the US cares about them, and they don't have anywhere near the protection that US soil does.)
Where are you getting this from?
This is a temp 90-day ban on non-reciprocating countries (and countries of concern), which the FBI said they are not able to properly vet (because those countries will not provide background info on the applicant). It only affects non-citizens.
They already have something like a 7 month backlog of applicants to process. 30 days is going to give them a chance to catch up and look for ways to improve the situation.
You need to speak up now, or one does not know where this will end.
Yep, and we are already all the way up to "arresting 6 journalists covering public protests against the unpopular ruler"
I want to sign it, but don't want it to be used against the petition later if someone in the administration says it is a 'fake petition' because x% of outside the US jurisdiction signed it.
EDIT: Link looks like it is currently broken for me too.
Good luck with this petition! Let's fight for an open world.
That's democracy; that is America or else there is no America. All Americans must own this problem, not say that it's not their fault.
For one thing, it didn't come from nowhere; Trump's policies merely put in action what many in his party have advocated for years. Yet many smart people I know overlooked it and continued to vote Republican.
Seriously though, I take your point and this is a reminder that if we ignore vocal minorities spouting hate, eventually they may grow big enough to take control. If you see this type of behavior in your own backyard then please vote even if you don't think it will matter.
Does anybody know how they figure this out? Do a bunch of signatures from people who have no rights in the US invalidate the petition?
The previous administration used them as a PR device. They aren't binding. Who knows if it is even intentional that it still works.
As far as I understand, there is no legal requirement for the White House to even entertain the petitions.[1]
