Ask HN: Sysadmin rejected for the second time at Amazon

I've been lurking Hacker News for a while but never commented neither have Account. I always see this kind of post and I find them very helpful. So here I go. A little background about myself: 5 years of experience, under 30, studying a CS degree while working full-time as DevOps for a Fortune 500 IT company. (I don't think this matters but it's quite funny for me because it's a crappy working place, sounds cool but nothing special). Recently I visited Amazon Dublin for the second time, and I've been rejected again. I was trying to get a position as Data Center Technician. I think (even Amazon workers said it) that it is a basic role (More info here https://www.amazon.jobs/en/jobs/453660) but I find it very interesting for me for different reasons. My first job was something like it in a small data center few years ago but I moved away from this path because in my country there are no good jobs at data centers, mostly because there are in the big cool data centers around. So it was a dead path. But now that I'm OK with traveling to other countries It's something I want to reconsider As the other time, they said that I am fully qualified for the position in IT terms. But I'm not the profile they are looking for and they can not say more. That's freak me out! I want to improve my skills, not for getting a job, but for feeling good and learning new things. I have some kind of auto-guilty mode and I'm always blaming myself for not being a better professional. And for the second time, five employees from a big tech company say there is something they do not like about me! I'm feeling a little lost right now. Why this secrecy? If I'm qualified ... why can't I get the job? My current position does not offer me any kind of challenge and responsibilities neither future expectations. Any advice? P.S: Sorry, I guess it's some kind of an open question. EDIT: Fixing indentation