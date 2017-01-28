Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Google Chrome Pages Refresh 28% Faster Because of Facebook (1reddrop.com)
The original source[0] contains the technical background anyone here is probably looking for.

TL;DR:

- Chrome needlessly revalidated all resources after a POST request

- Firefox gets a "cache-control: immutable" header to indicate that a resource will never change and thus doesn't need to be revalidated.

[0]: https://code.facebook.com/posts/557147474482256/this-browser...

Here's a more indepth technical article from Facebook: https://code.facebook.com/posts/557147474482256/this-browser...

I thought this would be a much more technical article, but it basically boiled down to Facebook suggesting to Chrome that Chrome not reload static things.

"Technically, when you refresh a browser page, it is counted as the next visit to that page. What Facebook did was to suggest that Chrome and Firefox only revalidate the main resource, or the page itself, rather than images, scripts and other resources."

HTTP PATCH but for a GET

