Ask HN: Good Places for Networking in and Around the Bay Area
I am a tech founder based in the UK and studied for a short while in California. I currently go back out there a few times a year and am looking for where to find the best places for networking with other founders.

Any thoughts would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks






