Ask HN: What was your relocation package like?

I was recently offered a relocation package to move my family (myself, wife, and daughter) from Canada to California. I have nothing to compare my package to so I don't know if what I'm being offered is good or not. I tried to find information around the web but I couldn't find much. The package that I'm being offered is $30,000. My position will be as a Software Dev Manager. We've been told we can use that money towards anything with a few exclusions. Oddly enough, legal fees for immigration are not covered by their package. Some quick math we did for moving costs, air fare, temporary rent while we buy a place, various furnishings, etc. still came in above $30,000. What have your experiences been like with relocation packages? How good is $30,000 for moving a family of three?