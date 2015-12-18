1. Call
- Local congresspeople (http://www.house.gov/representatives/find/)
- Senators (https://www.senate.gov/senators/contact/)
- Local officials (https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials)
- Get involved in local elections (this is a decent start - to become informed locally http://www.npr.org/stations/)
- Protest
- Attend town hall and city council meetings (see npr)
- Tell your friends
5. Volunteer
6. Stop reading and start doing one of the other things.
reply
Supporting quotations from the post (because evidence):
"The tech community is powerful. Large tech companies in particular have enormous power and are held in high regard. We need to hear from the CEOs clearly and unequivocally"
"At a minimum, companies should take a public stance."
I'm in Texas though. A very red state. I've been calling my representative and senators to voice my opinion on all this stuff, but it's hard to tell how effective it is. I either get someone on the phone who sounds like, "oh geez, another angry liberal" or I have someone who just sounds like they'll add my name to a tally or something and says "I'll pass it along" and it's hard to know if they will or if that will help. And then I call my state senator to oppose the bathroom bill going through the Texas senate and the person who I'm talking to on the phone gets borderline combative with me.
I found a group of local people who are trying to do this in a more organized way. I found this[1] the other day and it makes me feel hopeful that our efforts are helping somewhat. We just need to not lose steam. It's easy to get fatigued by this kind of stuff, and we're only a week in.
[1] http://www.sacurrent.com/the-daily/archives/2017/01/26/cruz-...
Edit: misread 'local congress' vs 'US congress' but I think the point still stands.
> Remind them who they work for.
The lobbyists who pay for their luxuries today, and secure their employment tomorrow?
Allow me to suggest that you read and internalize this essay, because it is one of the few accurate summaries of out political reality that I've encountered in the past year.
https://medium.com/deep-code/situational-assessment-2017-tru...
I am nt arguing that politics is over and there's nothing that can be done any more, in fact I'm going to a city budgeting meeting in a couple of hours to find out/debate what to do about the imminent disappearance of federal funding. But your points about basic civics are redundant, I seriously doubt there's anyone reading or posting here who doesn't already know that.
For people who are not tech CEOs, financially supporting legal challenges is probably the highest value near-term approach, though the other stuff is important long term.
We need to find more direct ways to peacefully withdraw our consent of and participation in the existence of the state.
For those who aren't in positions of such influence, yes, your list is the right way to go
The country you live in and the laws you abide by were founded on, and enforced by violence. Essentially your comment is saying "I will only respect the violence of the state".
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agent_provocateur
Hurting people is the default tactic of the state, but doesn't have to be our way.
While violence is occasionally effective in making political change, many of us hope that in the internet age, it won't be.
1) YC voted Thiel off the island
2) YC establishes a policy of "take money from Thiel and you are toxic to us"
Anyone in a position of power who took a look at Trump and didn't recoil with disgust needs to be exiled from civil society.
I don't like Trump, but fighting him isn't worth going against the very principles we fight for.
People have a right to their beliefs, even if their beliefs are stupid. If not, than what kind of country are we?
That Thiel can get a table at a restaurant in SV proves all the talk about changing the world tech leaders do is so much nonsense.
You can't comment like this here.
"It goes without saying that if the people of Group X are staring at you demandingly, waiting for you to hate the right enemies with the right intensity, and ready to castigate you if you fail to castigate loudly enough, you may be hanging around the wrong group." - http://lesswrong.com/lw/42/tolerate_tolerance/
The hypocrisy of being anti-Trump but accepting Thiel is all over the valley.
This is very important people - calling everyone who voted for Trump a racist homophobe, a moron, and not deserving of the franchise is not going to help anything. I didn't vote for Trump, but I do identify with some of the beliefs of those who did, and I can tell you that the rhetoric I'm hearing from many of the most vocal left is pushing the middle away.
Maybe they are not racist homophobes, but they voted a racist homophobe and his cabal into power. They knew that his was one of the expected outcomes. Voting is powerful and you are (co-)responsible for the outcome.
If you don't want racist executive orders, don't vote for a racist. Simple as that.
There is a huge difference between calling every single Trump voter a racist and bigot, and making the correct observation that Trump got elected on a platform of racism and bigotry. Some Trump voters chose him because of his racism and bigotry, and some Trump voters chose him despite of it. Regardless, there are no Trump voters for whom racism and bigotry are complete deal-breakers, as painful as that may be to acknowledge.
2. We did hear about it, Ted Cruz could not stop talking about it.
3. Refugees are referred to the US by the UNHCR. If their referrals don't reflect the demographics of Syria, that's not something we can directly or easily change.
4. Christians are 10% of Syria, but it's not clear that they would be 10% of refugees. I couldn't immediately find any statistics on that.
We need to find a way to rebuild bridges between different tribes in America, so that we can have a reasonable dialog. I don't pretend to know how to do this, but I'd love to have a discussion about how to get it done. I think that is the only way to keep Trump or someone else like him from capturing the voice of the people long term.
"How to Culture Jam a Populist in Four Easy Steps"
https://www.caracaschronicles.com/2017/01/20/culturejam/
I'd say “Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States” is a fitting name given everything he has said up to this point.
Whether or not you agree, this looks like the democratic process to me. Taking action against his policies after election is obviously fine, but if you cared so deeply then why didn't you do this rallying call before he got elected? He is doing exactly what he said he would do and what the people voted him in for.
* PS: I'm not endorsing Donald Trump's decisions at all.
But the time for talk has passed. I don't think very much is going to happen because Trump is empowered by his election victory, and he won't listen to anyone. Has he ever listened to anyone, even during his celebrity-only days? To think that you can actively engage him in a conversation is not the way to do this.
What is needed is to prepare for the 2018 and 2020 elections RIGHT NOW. We need an organized social media structure where all of the positive, democracy-pro candidates in every electoral district gets publicized and supported. EDUCATE YOUNG PEOPLE WITH GREAT POLITICAL CANDIDATES AND MOTIVATE THEM TO VOTE. I'm not talking about just voting for the Democrats. Democrats are just as bad as the Republicans. We need a new voice that actually cares about progressive, democratic values, and actually believes in what they say. Not the same, tired politicians that play us for fools and leave us with the best of two evils.
Organize now, smash the two-party oligarchy and elect REAL POLITICIANS, hopefully young people that care about the US, not people who want to enrich themselves from the teat of government funding. You could argue that Trump was that candidate for half of Americans, as well as Sanders for the other (nearly) half. We need fresh blood, and we need to start now.
The only way to stop Trump is to silence him by breaking up the Republican Congress majority, and it's only in 2 years.
For example, the Keystone XL and Dakota access pipelines were heavily debated, protested, and ultimately rejected under Obama but Trump just signed orders to have them built and Sam's post doesn't even mention it. Seeing Sam write about the accusations of voter fraud instead brings this quote to mind:
> The smart way to keep people passive and obedient is to strictly limit the spectrum of acceptable opinion, but allow very lively debate within that spectrum....
- Noam Chomsky, The Common Good
How about Peter Thiel? What did he say when you spoke to him?
This is in no way intended to denigrate the esteemed author or his thesis. I'm just disappointed that we're at this point.
This is entirely comparable to when Jewish scientists were first getting barred from getting positions in German universities. We are now seeing the much-publicised case of an Oscar-nominated director being unable to attend to receive his prize. There are many other, less publicised cases of colleagues getting barred from working alongside us.
We can no longer ignore these politics.
Trump is hell bent on destroying America from within and his followers (who we are not supposed to criticize) are A-Ok with that.
Soon to be seen in a theater near you in Europe as well.
Green card holders (legal permanent residents of the United States) are being turned back from the US as soon as they get to the airport. They are being forced to file waivers which can be denied. How can legal permanent residents be denied entry? I mean this has to be breaking So many laws, how can this be ok?
Second, it's not "Muslim". Muslims from all other countries (some of them pretty large, e.g. Indonesia and Pakistan), will experience no change in their ability to enter the US.
Other than Iran (which imo shouldn't be on the list) we're bombing and droning all of those countries at the moment. It's insane to accept military age males from there for entry into the country, particularly if information about them is very sparse (which in war torn countries it typically is).
But there's another aspect of this that baffles me. Somehow Sam has no issues with democrats totally destabilizing the Middle East, and funding/arming ISIS to depose Assad. Yet the moment Trump attempts to mitigate the negative side effects of that to this country, "it's time to take a stand".
Everyone is entitled to their opinions sure. But when you openly support a candidate who likes to "grab [women] by the pussy", and now is making steps into some sort of Muslim ban which was what he campaigned on, how will female and muslim applicants feel if they know part of their process might be controlled by someone who finds this acceptable?
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2015/12/18/fox-news-poll-vie...
https://theintercept.com/2016/07/07/donald-trump-backs-off-m...
Islam by country
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Islam_by_country
1. Indonesia
2. Pakistan
3. India
4. Bangladesh
5. Nigeria
6. Iran
7. Turkey
8. Egypt
9. Algeria
10. Sudan
Probably important to be scrupulously fact-based on these matters.
During and after the Vietnam war the U.S. took in a vast number of refugees from Southeast Asia, something remarkable about the Iraq war is that we have taken a handful of handful of Iraqis in during that time.
You're never going to get anywhere without recognizing the source of the problem.
So... Demonize the voters that naively thought Trump would help them more than Hillary? What comes next after they're alienated?
Pragmatically: where are we going to get with you proposed tactic?
But it's more than that -- it's illegal. Apart from known criminals, the government can't arbitrarily choose which groups to deny entry:
NYT Op-Ed: Trump’s Immigration Ban Is Illegal: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/27/opinion/trumps-immigratio...
https://www.ushmm.org/wlc/mobile/en/article.php?ModuleId=100...
What's worse: the rationale given for these countries – the September 11th attacks – isn't even supported by fact. The plot did not originate in these countries. That is reckless and dangerous policy.
But frankly I've lost hope in any political process. I know this is a grim message, but perhaps standing idle is exactly what needs to be done.
I fear people now vote out of frasutration, and leave it to someone else to make the right choice and cancel out their vote. Perhaps it's time for everyone to realise the full force of their voting power, and perhaps it's time to trust the powers to be. That breaking social contracts will be detrimental to The society in the long run and hope that voters will realise this.
My pessimistic two cents.
1. Call2. Participate 3. Share 4. Vote (https://www.usa.gov/register-to-vote)
5. Volunteer
6. Stop reading and start doing one of the other things.
reply