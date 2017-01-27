Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Carbon monoxide poisoning from 3D laser printer killed Berkeley couple (cbslocal.com)
CO poisoning is cumulative. It takes a long time for CO to get unstuck from hemoglobin. (About 2 weeks, IIRC.) It could have snuck up on them slowly, then one evening with the cats "napping" they felt particularly tired and thought to themselves, "We must be in hibernation mode from the chilly weather," then they went to sleep then never woke up.

CO is odorless. You might get a headache, or you might only feel tired. What's worse: a lot of cheap CO detectors are pretty shoddy.

I have a fascination with CO poisoning for some reason or at least the chemistry behind it. CO has more than 200 times the affinity for hemoglobin than oxygen does.

You can't just go outside to get fresh air since the CO just won't let go.

I believe the normal way it works is oxygen and carbon dioxide use different sections of hemoglobin molecule so they never interfere with the way each are transported. But CO hogs it all oxygen has no chance of affixing to hemoglobin since there is nowhere to stick.

Thanks for saying that, I had no idea CO stays in the body so long.

If this was indeed a LASER cutter then you would definitely be able to smell all the other gases emitted with the CO. I've got a small LASER cutter and even with the hose going outside the smell very strong.

What CO detectors would you recommend?

Omega is one company I would trust for this myself; they sell for industrial applications, not homes, and have a good reputation when it comes to sensors. A CO monitor will set you back $235.

http://www.omega.com/pptst/AQM-103.html

At his point, I would just pony up some cash. Maybe bug a chemistry geek YouTuber.

Tragic. Recently California started requiring carbon monoxide detectors in most homes.[1] Make sure you have one.

That's a surprising cause though. How much CO can a laser printer/cutter produce, worst case?

[1] http://www.ci.berkeley.ca.us/Planning_and_Development/Housin...

Related:

"According to a study completed by a team at the Illinois Institute of Technology, typical desktop 3D printers emit particles and compounds during printing that federal agencies say could cause cancer or other ailments."

http://www.chicagotribune.com/bluesky/originals/ct-3d-printe...

Though this is marketed as a "laser printer" its most likely a laser cutter. Glow forge was the first I know of to start this stupid fad of calling them printers to be associated with the 3D printer market. Laser cutters burn materials at high energy and need to be properly vented.

Exactly. This was more like having an unventilated fireplace in the house, except it makes much less smoke so you don't realize just how dangerous it is.

At this point living seems to cause cancer...

That's an especially asinine comment given the clear cause and effect on display in this case.

I mean....it does

Makers are often exposed to many toxic compounds, from toxins in salvaged electronics to PCB etching compounds to lead solder and solder fumes. Unfortunately, they rarely have much if any safety training or awareness of the dangers they are exposing themselves to.

Unclear what a "laser 3D printer" means--possibly selective laser sintering, but that doesn't produce carbon monoxide to my knowledge. Possibly a homegrown machine. Tragic reminder of the importance of proper workspaces.

Glowforge marketed their laser cutter as a 3D laser printer, didn't they?

As someone waiting for their Glowforge to ship, I really hope their device wasn't involved in all this.

From Glowforge's website, for their base model:

> It needs ventilation via the provided 4″ diameter (10.2cm) hose. We recommend putting the hose out a window.

They also say:

> Lasers normally require some ventilation via a small tube out a nearby window. Our optional Air Filter that sits under Glowforge and ventilates using HEPA filters and charcoal, meaning no outside ventilation is required.

Best to my knowledge HEPA and charcoal don't help against CO. So running one with the filter in an unventilated space might still be hazardous.

I'm guessing this is undergoing a hurried rewrite, to add something along the lines of 'or you may die.' they're gonna get sued out the yin-yang for this even if the dead couple totally ignored the instructions, on the grounds that the instructions didn't state the danger clearly enough.

Having said that, while good safety information is important, two MIT-trained engineers should really have known better.

Might be a laser cutter/engraver. Would make more sense since those actually do burn the material.

I don't know anything specific in this case (I have been following it since it was first reported, since it's local, and mysterious). But my first suspicion would be the CO2 gas supply to the laser. Low-quality CO2 gas has CO impurities. I think a leak in the gas supply, combined with really poor ventilation, could possibly lead to this situation, but I'm still surprised there would be enough CO to fatally poison 2 people and 2 cats.

The CO2 laser tubes sold to hobbyists are sealed. There is no gas supply. Large industrial lasers use a gas supply in order to cut faster and at higher power.

Some home-built tubes do use a gas supply, but virtually no one builds their own CO2 tube to use in a laser cutter when better tubes are available on eBay for $100.

Your description makes me increasingly worried; do you have any preferred CO detectors?

Avoid cheap ebay stuff. I think Consumer Reports have done a rating of those devices sometime. However, that might be out of date at this point. I just did a search on YouTube, and even those random reviews seem to date from 2014. There should be a way to verify those. Maybe Cody's Lab could handle this?

Co2 lasers are 30℅ CO by design. Kind of like a halogen cycle thing but recombinant.

There is very little gas in a tube though.

Off topic, but I’ve never seen the care-of symbol (℅) used in place of percent (%) before. I’m really curious how that could happen. On my keyboard I can type % as shift-5, but there’s no way to type ℅ without selecting it from a list of characters.

On Android, the Google Keyboard has both symbols on the same screen[1], and it's difficult to visually differentiate them. When you see this particular typo, it's probably someone using the Google Keyboard on Android.

It seems the poisoning came from the operation of the laser, which means that the gases inside the laser were not involved. (It doesn't seem from breakage of the tube, but from usage.)

at other sources it is said that they had "laser cutter and 3D printers".

I lit a candle last night with a closed window and door. Then it hit me that there is no way there is no CO in this room. Immediately opened my window. After hearing this story, I am never sleeping with my window closed.

With one candle, you're in far more danger from it tipping over than from CO.

This is as tragic as it gets, I suspect liability will fall onto whoever made their "laser 3D printer" if the ventilation warnings weren't good enough.

Damn, I need to invest in some CO sensor. Very sad to read.

Very, very sad. Who knew that it created CO, but I have paranoia about stuff like that so I would only have it in the garage. Maybe that wouldn't be enough depending on how much CO it produced.

The hazards created by this type of equipment are well understood [1]. The problem is that many people do not know about, and are ignorant of those hazards.

[1] https://www.osha.gov/dts/osta/otm/otm_iii/otm_iii_6.html#2

