Ask HN: What's not great about Elixir?

This isn't an attempt to bring out some great clash, but I find discussions (in the phase of the language hype cycle that Elixir is probably at anyway) centre around what the language does right, what it does well. There's not much talk of drawbacks, but in a way I find a discussion of the tradeoffs more informative, both in a way that's more generally language agnostic, (like 'x' language feature is pretty cool, but usually carries these implications because of 'y'), but also just giving me a sense of where the language sits within the tech space.