sqlite (from their website) "SQLite is a self-contained, high-reliability, embedded, full-featured, public-domain, SQL database engine. SQLite is the most used database engine in the world."
When I click on a link I see a nodejs application with a bunch of info on how to use it. No justification or details on implementation, or how real problems were solved.
How portable is RxDB (PouchDB)?
Can you run it on a embeded device without a browser?
How full featured is it?
Is it crash safe?
For instance see how sqlite is tested https://www.sqlite.org/testing.html
Finally how is this any better than simply using the databases built into the browsers, like html5 storage?
Does RxDB handle persistence to disk easily?
It doesn't appear to support SQL. The word "SQLite" isn't anywhere on the repo. And, this is a client side browser database...sqlite is not.
I do think there's a gap for a sqlite-like cross platform native "in a file" nosql-db however..
I should think it's referring to WebSQL, which I understand was just SQLite integrated into the browser.
