RxDB – Local JavaScript-Database (github.com)
22 points by realPubkey 56 minutes ago





This looks like a wrapper around the PouchDB replication and storage, but with user-friendly APIs. It's high time somebody did this. They should make a bigger note of the fact that by using RxDB you get access to a large and established ecosystem. Not just PouchDB, but also IBM Cloudant and Couchbase Mobile, are part of the stack you can interoperate with.

Yes you are right with the wrapper-thing. Before I started creating RxDB, I used pouchdb, minimongo, gunJS and lokiDB and had just too many things to handle by myself. RxDB is an approach to create a database which is easier to use and does not create discussing-point when using it in a big team.

the title seems like click bait. Its very misleading to the point of being intentional. The title to me implies that there are intention to replace the use of sqlite with this javascript database.

sqlite (from their website) "SQLite is a self-contained, high-reliability, embedded, full-featured, public-domain, SQL database engine. SQLite is the most used database engine in the world."

When I click on a link I see a nodejs application with a bunch of info on how to use it. No justification or details on implementation, or how real problems were solved.

How portable is RxDB (PouchDB)? Can you run it on a embeded device without a browser? How full featured is it? Is it crash safe?

For instance see how sqlite is tested https://www.sqlite.org/testing.html

Finally how is this any better than simply using the databases built into the browsers, like html5 storage?

Just today I swapped SQLite out for NeDB in the electron app I'm building.

Does RxDB handle persistence to disk easily?

Possible replacement for Meteor's minimongo?

It depends. RxDB can be used completely serverless, while minimongo always needs a stream to the server. But minimongo is better integrated into your meteor-server-side. The approach of RxDB is to fullfill the principles of offline-first ( http://offlinefirst.org/ )

How does it compare to https://github.com/amark/gun and http://lokijs.org ? Does it handle concurrency and conflict resolution?

Curious where "to Replace SQLite" came from in the title.

It doesn't appear to support SQL. The word "SQLite" isn't anywhere on the repo. And, this is a client side browser database...sqlite is not.

We took that out of the title as linkbait (https://news.ycombinator.com/newsguidelines.html). You don't mess with SQLite users.

And sqlite is going to be an order of magnitude faster, being written in cross platform C.

I do think there's a gap for a sqlite-like cross platform native "in a file" nosql-db however..

There's already leveldb and bdb. However both have kind of odd interfaces, but other than that their nice. Bdb not so much however, because it has a very odd license.

> this is a client side browser database...sqlite is not.

I should think it's referring to WebSQL, which I understand was just SQLite integrated into the browser.

