Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Resources for electronic engineers and hobbyists (github.com)
31 points by kasbah 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





Electrical vs electronics engineering is also differentiated by those who take electromagnetics, thermodynamics, and those who don't.

Perhaps there is too much to pack in, especially since EE is often merged with the CS department, but students are getting off too easy these days.

reply


Nice list! I also recommend "The Art of Electronics" by Horowitz and Hill. It is quite encyclopedic, but often very clear and well illustrated.

reply


Wow, this is a very good list and eminently bookmark worthy.

I would also include sites like Adafruit.com and Sparkfun.com for prototyping supplies and the blogs they host. I know Octopart or the other Parts searches would cover these.

Another useful link would be to lists of electronics tools/instrumentation such as Oscilloscopes, Logic Analyzers, Spectrum Analyzers, plain vanilla Multimeters. EEVBlog has fantastic blog posts/equipment reviews and is already included in the list. This would help build your own little electronics workshop and would be useful to folks who are not formally trained in EE and want to self study and practice.

I especially loved the 'All About Circuits' tutorial site. I am too lazy to pore over my old Millman & Halkias or Horowitz and Hill text books. This gives me the information in bite-sized chunks.

Edit: I just noticed the 'contributing.md' link. Good work. "Don't come to me with problems, come to me with solutions." eh?

reply


Seconding your instrumentation post, I always have a very hard time when I need to buy a new tool, a simple up-to-date guide would be super helpful.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: