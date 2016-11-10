Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I remember my vacation in the states (in the South). I got served a absolutely massive glass of coca-cola with my dinner. When I had finally managed to finish it a waiter came and refilled the bloody thing when I wasn't paying attention. How can you enjoy your meal with that much to drink?

reply


>I remember my vacation in the states (in the South). I got served a absolutely massive glass of coca-cola with my dinner. When I had finally managed to finish it a waiter came and refilled the bloody thing when I wasn't paying attention. How can you enjoy your meal with that much to drink?

Are you from a place where there is a cultural taboo against only drinking part of the beverage a restaurant serves you?

Saying that you "finally managed to finish it" implies that you were putting effort into drinking the entire glass despite not wanting to. And being put out by the fact that the waiter refilled it implies that you felt obligated to drink the refill as well.

reply


For me, and probably many Europeans: yes, that is how we are raised. It's not su much of being taboo, more like a sense that it makes no sense to waste anythiing (not just food/water) and is bad for the planet in general. (well, there is truth in that). My parents even had a picture of a bunch of underfed kids from Ethiopia (or so) on the wall in the kitchen. If we didn't eat our plate, they'd point to it and say something like 'You see that? They would go nuts for that bit of food that is still on your plate. Eat it.' Thinking of it now I can see that might not be regarded as best practices in education, but they meant it well.

reply


The marginal cost of that sugar water is less than the cost of the waiter's time to walk to your table.

reply


> Are you from a place where there is a cultural taboo against only drinking part of the beverage a restaurant serves you?

I think that describes most of the world, if allowance is made for places where leaving the last sip (or last mouthful, for food) shows enough was served.

reply


> Are you from a place where there is a cultural taboo against only drinking part of the beverage a restaurant serves you?

Not a specific culture, it is only abouy not waisting food and drinks. Remember many people still don't have enough of both to live.

reply


Are you from a place where it’s culturally accepted to let left-over drinks simply go to waste?

reply


In a situation where the water is recycled effectively and we have massive stores of it far in excess of what we need?

Yes. That's the whole point of modern water systems in the US -- that we're very wealthy and water cycles anyway, so why not cycle it a little faster if it makes us happy?

In the US, our troubles with water stem from corruption from people meant to be maintaining the system and inefficient agriculture. Personal consumption is well covered.

reply


Yes

reply


ATM this post is downvoted below zero.

I think it poses a legit question, there are in fact a different mindsets related to leftovers in different places, i.e. asking for a "doggy bag" is a thing in some places and not others.

To stay on drinks, my wife leaves glasses of water half full, and it drives me insane.

reply


Most countries in the world will have taboos on wasting food, built over thousands of years of scarcity.

reply


When the U.S. and Russia began joint space station operations aboard the Mir station, one of the startling findings was the enormous quantity of water the American astronauts consumed compared to their Russian counterparts. I remember my first trips abroad to Europe and Asia and being baffled by how little water people drink or the tiny cups that they're served with.

Among Americans, the South is especially known for even more to drink and eat, with larger portions and sweeter drinks.

There's definitely some kind of huge cultural gap and is one of those weird subtle things that makes traveling interesting.

reply


Last time I talked with people about it, it seemed that Americans drink a lot more on a daily basis than Europeans. It's a habit that people develop.

I drink no soda, but drink 360 ml of coffee, 2 liters of water and 0-2 beers on a typical day. I'm more strict about drinking water than a lot of people, but I don't think I'm far outside the norm.

reply


When you don't want to drink any more the trick is to just stop drinking.

reply


Growing up in the states (North Texas), it's treated almost identically to water. There's a baffling lack of recognition that soda is as impactful as it is on health.

reply


You don't have to finish your drink.

reply


Many Americans accept gluttony and waste, both trouble many parts of the world.

Obesity you are way ahead. But you do have a lot in common with the Mexicans for whatever reason:

https://healthhabits.files.wordpress.com/2009/07/how-fat-is-...

But food waste actaully the USA isn't that far ahead of others, so I partly take that back:

http://www.dow.com/performanceplastics/make-it-last/global-v...

reply


The only waste from unfinished soda is the syrup. You'd have to clean the water after you peed it out anyway, and water gets recycled in most places.

Real scarcity is a cause for moderation, and Americans aren't always good at that, but clean water is a highly renewable resource in the US (except in areas where the system is corrupt or there's tons of wasteful agriculture, neither of which is fixed by drinking less).


Is it just me who's thinking that individuals in modern societies are not capable anymore of making meaningful decisions, including how much to drink? We're sacrificing freedom here because we became incapable. That scares me.

reply


It's not that people are incapable, it's that they're being given ever increasing and complex decisions to make in their daily life without being given the education to support it. Some people do receive such an education or are aware enough of the knowledge to seek it themselves but that's not the case for everyone.

reply


Lots of educated people make bad choices about health. It doesn't take education or sophistication to know that you're better off without a lot of Coke. We're bombarded with messages about drinking Coke and not drinking Coke and we've made our choice.

An completely optimal diet does get very complex, and probably subjective. Definitely over my head. But we shouldn't pretend will power isn't a problem where the low-hanging fruit is involved.

reply


It's not about"modern societies", man has been proven by several dozens of studies to not be able to consistently do rational decisions when it comes to long term. This is just about that. Also, how is that "sacrifying freedom" lmao, it just means instead of paying for infinite refill you pay for a drink, which was already the case in most French fast food restaurants. And tell me more about "freedom" when you eat in a fast food restaurant that pays their employees like, treat them like shit, bypass most working laws to pay them less and make them work more and in bad condition. If your definition of "freedom" is "doing whatever the fuck I want without any limitations no matter the consequences", then I fail to see how this is a value worth pursuing.

reply


> man has been proven by several dozens of studies

If so Trump can back his actions by "several dozens of studies", then its ok right ?

> If your definition of "freedom" is "doing whatever the fuck I want without any limitations no matter the consequences", then I fail to see how this is a value worth pursuing.

Individual never do right. Collective never do wrong. Hmmm.

Leave us alone. Please.

reply


I don't have a strong opinion on the ban itself, but it doesn't surprise or scare me that people don't know how to deal with unlimited quantities of food. Until recently, food was scarce, and evolution hasn't caught up to free refills. It takes a lot of education and willpower to make healthy choices.

reply


> Until recently, food was scarce

Ever read Ishmael?

reply


So suddenly people became incapable of making meaningful decisions? We're perfectly capable of making "meaningful" decisions, but nanny-state, authoritarians know that they can get away with it now, rather than 30 year ago, when they would've gotten "run out of town" with this stupid laws.

We're not sacrificing freedom. Places like France and NY are.

reply


Giant and strong Industries are manipulating us. They invest billions for this. We are too weak to fight against this, these overwhelming number of battlefronts : it's too difficult, too complex, too time consuming, so we give up. We have no choice but to give up on so many of them. We have no choice. This regulation will help us take less sugar in. And that's a good thing.

reply


I agree. If I, as an individual, could opt out of having sugary drinks shoved in my face on the TV, in every shop, vending machine, newspaper and cafe, then I would agree there was no need for control.

reply


No its not a good thing. Nothing stops people from following people like Stallman. This is a poor execuse for over-interfering statism and it will backfire with event like Brexit/Trump.

reply


Why are you scared about an idea that our society has been based on throughout modern history? We live better collectively than we do alone, and living collectively requires compromises.

In a system where everyone pays for everyone else's health care, they have to act to keep that affordable and avoid widespread obesity and heart disease. This is a light touch. They're not going to make Coca Cola illegal altogether next year.

We've never had total freedom. Different countries draw the line in different places. The line gets nudged back and forth over time. I accept it because I could live on a plot of land with total freedom and the quality of my life would be significantly worse than a life without rules and without benefits.

Even though my government (the US) is currently undergoing a body horror I'd seek out another country like France with some other set of rules before I'd live in total freedom and anarchy.

reply


Problem is that we get lured into doing things we shouldn't do.

reply


>sacrificing freedom

People can still pay for sugary refills, this will simply protect the uninformed and the poor who take this as an opportunity to fill up to the detriment of their health.

reply


The freedom of having a society full of overweight people? This decision looks quite reasonable to me and has nothing to do with freedom.

reply


when were we capable?

reply


Beat me to it. Before we were obese, we were already smokers, alcoholics, gambling addicts, sex fiends, violent thugs, opium lovers... if there is anything we can abuse, we will. Animals don't know when they're having too much of a good thing, evolutionary instincts are honed on getting as much as you can today because you could get none tomorrow.

reply


And modern psychological research have shown the corporations just how to game those instincts for profits...

reply


now you're really generalizing.

reply


Idiocracy. IRL.

reply


Is there evidence that lack of capability is the culprit? Is it possible that people are perfectly capable, but make informed unhealthy choices because it's what they want to do?

I can't stand even 8oz of sugary soda, but I also can't imagine judging or restraining someone (let alone with the violence of the state) who wants to.

reply


You're asking for evidence of cognitive biases ? There's a WHOLE discipline that documented it in several thousands of articles. If you still believe humans are perfectly free of their choices, I have bad news for you : they are not.

Also, sugar is addictive.

reply


The whole advertising industry is built upon the evidence you're asking for.

reply


They are hooked. What they want is not based on informed unhealthy choices.

reply


The comparison has been made between sugary drinks and social media. Are they next?

reply


When I was living in France and Switzerland free refills were basically unheard of. About the only place that I ever found that had free refills was IKEA.

reply


Mostly just KFC and Subway have been doing that, and it only started like 10 years ago at most, this may be why.

reply


The replies to the topic where people fantasize about running other people's lives for them really makes my heart ache :(

reply


I guess this is more of a principle kind of thing since free refills are almost unheard of in Europe, even in American fast food franchises.

In general soft drinks are incredibly overpriced in Europe since people drink so little of them.

reply


French (expat) here, can't remember ever seeing any when I lived in France. Have I always been at the wrong restaurants?

reply


The only one chain doing unlimited drinks in France is KFC.

reply


That's what I was wondering. I haven't spent much time in France, but in, e.g., Italy, I never saw the US-style "unlimited soda refills". I was wondering if France was different to the extent they felt the need to ban it.

reply


It's only a thing in some fast food chains like KFC or Quick.

reply


I can't talk about france, but where I live (Hungary) this isn't a thing in any restaurant.

It is a thing in some american fast food chains though.

reply


What stops them from offer 100 refills?

reply


Or just charging 1 cent (or equivalent) for a refill?

reply


Why do they mention only the country with the _second_ lowest obesity rate?

reply


Strange, indeed. Romania has the lowest obesity rates according to Eurostat [1]. I don't see any reason why you wouldn't want to mention Romania except that Italy's low rate fits so well into the stereotype...

[1] http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-explained/index.php/...

reply


Probably because some insignificant (read: small) country has the lowest rate. It's easier to make comparisons when the population size is in the same order of magnitude.

reply


I wonder what the relative smoking rates are...

http://articles.orlandosentinel.com/2005-08-28/news/SMOKING_...

Some researchers have hypothesized that America's obesity rate is somewhat correlated with dropping smoking rates.

reply


Romania - which is in first place - has around 20 million inhabitants.

Sure, it's a developing country but so is Bulgaria, which is both less developed and has a considerably higher rate of obesity.

reply


How does this effect sugar free drinks like Diet Coke and Coke Zero?

reply


Drinks with "added sugar substitutes" are banned as well. (From the link to the law text) https://www.legifrance.gouv.fr/affichTexte.do?cidTexte=JORFT...

reply


It seems like a Soda tax would be a less heavy handed approach. If you make the price high enough restaurants will stop offering refills all on their own.

reply


Chicago is working on adopting such a tax, but for the moment only on bottled/prepackaged drinks.

http://chicagotonight.wttw.com/2016/11/10/cook-county-approv...

They're trying to offset the increased cost of diabetes and other health issues linked to high-calorie drinks. It's meeting heavy resistance from lobbying groups at the moment.

But

reply


Does it affect drinks containing sugar exclusively, or does this also affect sugar-free soft drinks?

reply


"Interdiction de la mise à disposition de boissons à volonté, gratuites ou pour un prix forfaitaire, avec ajout de sucres ou d'édulcorants de synthèse" : it affects drinks with added sugar and/or synthetic sweeteners (e.g. Coca Cola Zero).

reply


well, they can make it up to 10 ... few really drink more than 3

silly rule

reply


10 refills? Yeah even here in the states among the heaviest of soda drinkers that seems like a useless limit...

reply


I'd rather live in a country that provides comprehensive free health care and limits soda consumption, than one that allows me the "freedom" to consume as much sugar as possible and makes me pay for the consequences.

I must be a radical hippie leftist: I think we should tax the sh-t out of refined sugar and subsidize organic vegetable farms.

reply


I agree much more with jdam's thoughts - why are we controlling other people with laws. Its sad, ... scary at worse. Is your idea really to start policing people's everyday interactions that we don't support?

Just the judicial and monitoring overhead alone makes this really silly. What do you do to a restaurant that serves unlimited sodas? What resources do you expend to find them and bring them to trial?

reply


You surely also would like the state to ban tobacco, alcohol and weed since it also has proven negative consequences? Can't have it both ways.

reply


That's a very interesting debate to have. FTR: I remember reading somewhere something about a discussion between the USSR and the USA after WWII that went more or less like this: "Better to have a belly full with state jobs than jobless and hungry free men".

reply


You still have the freedom to drink as much as you want in France. This is not about the freedom to drink, this is about fighting obesity.

reply


That is not entirely true. For instance you can't drink in the street or be inebriated in public places.

France also used to serve wine in schools (http://img.over-blog-kiwi.com/1/47/74/06/20160130/ob_1c8cee_...).

Maybe some law makers will come up with the idea to forbid sugary drinks and fast food to less than 18 or 21 years old (like it is for alcohol and cigarettes in some countries).

reply


I suppose I have to agree with you. You apparently want a nanny state and to tax me to pay for it.

reply


> You apparently want a nanny state and to tax me to pay for it.

What's it with Americans and these expressions. I've heard "nanny state" used 0 times by non-Americans (non Americans use it only when quoting Americans).

Also, you're making it sound like you're _the only one_ being taxed. He will also be taxed.

reply


I don't want to live the way the government wants me to.

reply


Free refills? How dare you! That stomach doesn't belong to the consumer, it's merely being rented from the state!

reply


You are making an argument based on taking this to an extreme. But take it to the other extreme: is it governmental overreach that heroin is banned or is it a good public health policy?

The merits of this new French law can be argued, but it is not an obvious overreach.

reply


I believe your comparison isn't correct. Or, at least, is a bad example.

Certain substances are banned not (just) because they're harmful but because its addicts way too frequently tend to exhibit certain behaviors that are harmful to others.

Don't think it's any common to hear about a soda, coffee or chocolate addict incurring violence on drug-fueled rampage, or stealing to get another dose.

reply


No, those costs are externalized in healthcare, which has a large and real public effect.

reply


> But take it to the other extreme: is it governmental overreach that heroin is banned or is it a good public health policy?

Given that the most effective treatment for heroin addiction is diacetylmorphine maintenance (aka, prescription-strength heroin)[0], I'd say it's definitely governmental overreach.

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heroin-assisted_treatment

reply


> is it governmental overreach that heroin is banned or is it a good public health policy?

I think you are making a good point, but this is a horrific example. Heroin prohibition has been a spectacular failure. There are literally bodies in the streets to show for it.

reply


Classic "nanny state" defense. The food industry invented that, by the way.

reply


> The food industry invented the classic nanny state defense

Citation needed.

That's like saying Patrick Henry invented liberty.

reply


Even it that is true, that doesn't make it wrong.

reply


There are no bad foods, only bad diets.

reply


This is a human rights violation.

reply


You are free to buy as much soda as you want.

reply


What's a human right violation is producing so much soda when people die because of a lack of water.

reply


is that sarcasm?

reply


The depths of socialist / collectivist depravity that the French are willing to descend to are mind-staggering. And to think that, from time to time, one sees in HN some random joke of a post portraying France as a plausible startup location. Quelle décadence!

reply


socialist = banning unlimited soda refills ? seriously ?

reply


If a business is willing to offer me free soda refills and I freely choose to patronize thar business, then it takes a hardcore Stalinist to dare stand between us two and prevent by the force of guns this peacefull, voluntary exchange. Does one really need to explain that in the 21st century?

reply


It's called a public health service! A wonderful thing which avoids becoming a society full of overweight and unhealthy individuals like the United States.

reply




