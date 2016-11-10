reply
Are you from a place where there is a cultural taboo against only drinking part of the beverage a restaurant serves you?
Saying that you "finally managed to finish it" implies that you were putting effort into drinking the entire glass despite not wanting to. And being put out by the fact that the waiter refilled it implies that you felt obligated to drink the refill as well.
I think that describes most of the world, if allowance is made for places where leaving the last sip (or last mouthful, for food) shows enough was served.
Not a specific culture, it is only abouy not waisting food and drinks. Remember many people still don't have enough of both to live.
Yes. That's the whole point of modern water systems in the US -- that we're very wealthy and water cycles anyway, so why not cycle it a little faster if it makes us happy?
In the US, our troubles with water stem from corruption from people meant to be maintaining the system and inefficient agriculture. Personal consumption is well covered.
I think it poses a legit question, there are in fact a different mindsets related to leftovers in different places, i.e. asking for a "doggy bag" is a thing in some places and not others.
To stay on drinks, my wife leaves glasses of water half full, and it drives me insane.
Among Americans, the South is especially known for even more to drink and eat, with larger portions and sweeter drinks.
There's definitely some kind of huge cultural gap and is one of those weird subtle things that makes traveling interesting.
I drink no soda, but drink 360 ml of coffee, 2 liters of water and 0-2 beers on a typical day. I'm more strict about drinking water than a lot of people, but I don't think I'm far outside the norm.
Obesity you are way ahead. But you do have a lot in common with the Mexicans for whatever reason:
https://healthhabits.files.wordpress.com/2009/07/how-fat-is-...
But food waste actaully the USA isn't that far ahead of others, so I partly take that back:
http://www.dow.com/performanceplastics/make-it-last/global-v...
Real scarcity is a cause for moderation, and Americans aren't always good at that, but clean water is a highly renewable resource in the US (except in areas where the system is corrupt or there's tons of wasteful agriculture, neither of which is fixed by drinking less).
An completely optimal diet does get very complex, and probably subjective. Definitely over my head. But we shouldn't pretend will power isn't a problem where the low-hanging fruit is involved.
If so Trump can back his actions by "several dozens of studies", then its ok right ?
> If your definition of "freedom" is "doing whatever the fuck I want without any limitations no matter the consequences", then I fail to see how this is a value worth pursuing.
Individual never do right. Collective never do wrong. Hmmm.
Leave us alone. Please.
Ever read Ishmael?
We're not sacrificing freedom. Places like France and NY are.
In a system where everyone pays for everyone else's health care, they have to act to keep that affordable and avoid widespread obesity and heart disease. This is a light touch. They're not going to make Coca Cola illegal altogether next year.
We've never had total freedom. Different countries draw the line in different places. The line gets nudged back and forth over time. I accept it because I could live on a plot of land with total freedom and the quality of my life would be significantly worse than a life without rules and without benefits.
Even though my government (the US) is currently undergoing a body horror I'd seek out another country like France with some other set of rules before I'd live in total freedom and anarchy.
People can still pay for sugary refills, this will simply protect the uninformed and the poor who take this as an opportunity to fill up to the detriment of their health.
I can't stand even 8oz of sugary soda, but I also can't imagine judging or restraining someone (let alone with the violence of the state) who wants to.
Also, sugar is addictive.
In general soft drinks are incredibly overpriced in Europe since people drink so little of them.
It is a thing in some american fast food chains though.
Some researchers have hypothesized that America's obesity rate is somewhat correlated with dropping smoking rates.
Sure, it's a developing country but so is Bulgaria, which is both less developed and has a considerably higher rate of obesity.
http://chicagotonight.wttw.com/2016/11/10/cook-county-approv...
They're trying to offset the increased cost of diabetes and other health issues linked to high-calorie drinks. It's meeting heavy resistance from lobbying groups at the moment.
But
silly rule
I must be a radical hippie leftist: I think we should tax the sh-t out of refined sugar and subsidize organic vegetable farms.
Just the judicial and monitoring overhead alone makes this really silly. What do you do to a restaurant that serves unlimited sodas? What resources do you expend to find them and bring them to trial?
France also used to serve wine in schools (http://img.over-blog-kiwi.com/1/47/74/06/20160130/ob_1c8cee_...).
Maybe some law makers will come up with the idea to forbid sugary drinks and fast food to less than 18 or 21 years old (like it is for alcohol and cigarettes in some countries).
What's it with Americans and these expressions. I've heard "nanny state" used 0 times by non-Americans (non Americans use it only when quoting Americans).
Also, you're making it sound like you're _the only one_ being taxed. He will also be taxed.
The merits of this new French law can be argued, but it is not an obvious overreach.
Certain substances are banned not (just) because they're harmful but because its addicts way too frequently tend to exhibit certain behaviors that are harmful to others.
Don't think it's any common to hear about a soda, coffee or chocolate addict incurring violence on drug-fueled rampage, or stealing to get another dose.
Given that the most effective treatment for heroin addiction is diacetylmorphine maintenance (aka, prescription-strength heroin)[0], I'd say it's definitely governmental overreach.
I think you are making a good point, but this is a horrific example. Heroin prohibition has been a spectacular failure. There are literally bodies in the streets to show for it.
Citation needed.
That's like saying Patrick Henry invented liberty.
