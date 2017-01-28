Ask HN: YC please talk about Immigration Order

YC (Sam Altman) you did a great post recently on Affordable Care and the direct impact on YC company employees. Thank you for that, truly. Can you do the same for YC employees from: Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Libya some background: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-01-28/google-recalls-some-staff-to-u-s-after-trump-immigration-order