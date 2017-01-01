Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Following Trump's executive order on entry visas, Google has ordered staff home (theverge.com)
3 points by davidbarker 18 minutes ago | 1 comment





Thanks for posting davidbarker. I have asked YC to chime in on this issue: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13506412

