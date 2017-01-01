Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Following Trump's executive order on entry visas, Google has ordered staff home
(
theverge.com
)
3 points
by
davidbarker
18 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
baccredited
15 minutes ago
Thanks for posting davidbarker. I have asked YC to chime in on this issue:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13506412
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply