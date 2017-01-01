Hacker News
After a century failing to crack an ancient script, linguists turn to machines
theverge.com
13 points
by
seycombi
1 hour ago
past
web
1 comment
empath75
1 minute ago
If it does encode different languages in different places, like cuneiform, it might be worthwhile focusing on inscriptions found on the fringes, like in Iraq. Maybe some of them are actually Sumerian inscriptions or something like that.
