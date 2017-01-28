I mean seriously, barring refugees on Holocaust Rememberance day, and then only describing those killed as "victims", seems like it should be a very, very dark SNL skit.
I'm concerned that this will be the trend many places in society now.
The Trump supporters really are making themselves look like weak fools when they do something as pathetic as this.
The best part is that these same Trump supporters will remain unemployed and go extinct through their heroin addiction. Good riddance. America needs to rid of these Trump people as soon as possible.
Nothing wrong with being punitive towards harmful people.
