Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Refugees Detained at U.S. Airports, Prompting Legal Challenges (nytimes.com)
40 points by bko 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite





This is disgusting. To show such blatant disregard for civil liberties and human rights and a dozen other pinnacles of developed/western/first world countries is an affront to what we've accomplished and supposedly learned from the past.

I mean seriously, barring refugees on Holocaust Rememberance day, and then only describing those killed as "victims", seems like it should be a very, very dark SNL skit.

reply


This is most of all a story about instability in Western societies. In my 34 years on this planet, I cannot remember any time where one would enter a plane with a valid visa, only to realuze everything changed so swiftly.

I'm concerned that this will be the trend many places in society now.

reply


I saw one instance where someone was granted a fiancé visa, only to be turned away at the border because they answered "yes" for the question of having smoked pot once on one of the visa application forms. Unfortunately a visa does not guarantee access into the United States. You can stil be turned away or detained at the border.

reply


It's amazing to see policy making without any planning whatsoever.

reply


The fact that he said something about this topic during the campaign probably does count as planning on his eyes. Consequences can be dealt with on the fly.

reply


And students too. :P

reply


Banning helpless refugees tells you more about the quality of Americans that feel threatened by them than it does the refugees themselves.

The Trump supporters really are making themselves look like weak fools when they do something as pathetic as this.

The best part is that these same Trump supporters will remain unemployed and go extinct through their heroin addiction. Good riddance. America needs to rid of these Trump people as soon as possible.

reply


This attitude is scary to be honest. I assume you don't see the irony in your comment.

reply


Refugees are innocent. The Trump people are actually malicious.

Nothing wrong with being punitive towards harmful people.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: