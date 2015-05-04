When they do the math, iPhone might seem the most lucrative (they seem not to care about anything else) but since they are killing the ecosystem with no Mac Pro, no Mac Mini and with so called pro MacBooks, developers will abandon Apple eventually. Even if iPhone becomes/remains the most technologically advanced smart phone on the market, it would be like a distant paradise island with no airports. Airplanes (developers and subsequently the end users) will be landing on alternative airports on emerging islands, letting them prosper. Consequently, Apple island will be deserted.
reply
So now I'm using a Nexus 5X. It's okayish, but costs 1/3 the price of the iPhone 7 that would also be relatively ok. Phones are just phones these days.
The awkward part is that if you've ever played audio or video on an iOS device, you've executed some of my code.
That sounds totally unrelated to the age of the machine, and totally related to what's installed, the mini running out of disk, etc.
Maybe do a clean install of the OS?
Aside from the mechanical parts (CD ROMS, Hard Disks, etc), the "digital" parts of a PC do not age and their age does not affect program execution speed (all other things being equal).
Either they work, or they don't (well, corrupted memory can cause crashes when accessed, but it wont slow down programs).
Also, can't a Mac Mini that old be upgraded with a 2.5" SSD and more RAM?
One of my favorite desktop machines is the Intel Skull Canyon (NUC6i7KYK). It has an i7-6770HQ, supports 32GB of RAM (all of the newer, i.e. Skylake and greater do) and the real difference I wanted was the fact that it has two M.2 slots AND a true Thunderbolt 3 port (for support of the Razer Core external GPU enclosure).
Highly recommended if you want a performant machine in a small form factor with multi-monitor support and flexibility given it's size.
I only hope that Gigabyte continues to make the Brix line, especially when Ryzen drops from AMD. As much as I like the Skull Canyon I'd love to drop Intel from a pure privacy standpoint.
Are you referring to the Intel Management Engine? I was under the impression that AMD was as bad if not worse than Intel in that regard:
https://libreboot.org/faq/#amd
Or is Ryzen expected to be better in that regard?
uhm... look into power settings? That's common for most os.
It's more clear for me after my Mac Mini 2009 is no longer supported by Sierra without any constructive reason (you can install it with pair of crutches but no Wi-Fi). Actually Apple is selling fancy outdated hardware with pretty questionable "new features" like touchbar bullshit to excuse their ridiculous pricing model.
Awesome that more people abandoning it.
To be honest, I think the NUC or any other intel platform is overkill for TV these days.
I'm probably speaking for thousands of people. It's been complete frustration to see what Apple hasn't been up to on the Mac front. Apart from not updating a few ranges for years (and introducing updates that reduce or remove the kind of expandability the core Apple customer base wants), not reducing the price of old systems is highly insensitive on the part of the company. It looks like in another one or two years macOS won't support some of the aged hardware that Apple sells. That may be the time it'd completely junk those ranges. It's sad to see this.
Though lacking in certain ways, the HP Z2 Mini seems like a decent alternative for people who can move out of macOS.
If I was going to buy a Mac Mini, it's to have an affordable Mac that I can stick somewhere in my house to run occasional OS X software. I already have a few other computers, plenty of them running Linux. A Mac Mini is a great way to get a cheap OS X setup going.
Also, it's not low margin, they charge $200-$400 for each upgrade you make. So if you only want a 1.8GHz box with 5400rpm spinning rust, then you're still paying $500 and Apple can't be out more than $300 in parts and costs. Especially given that they've been selling this model for 3 years, the cost of production is quite low.
[0]: https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/IMG_0...
[1]: https://arstechnica.com/apple/2014/11/not-the-upgrade-we-wer...
(Once you get ahold of the screwdriver it's actually not as hard as it looks. You can DIY the motherboard removal tool from a wire coat hanger and in 40 minutes of focused work you'll be done.)
Hackers are more likely to build themselves a hackintosh and triple boot.
[1] For a more complete spec including the other parts you may need, see: https://rwmj.wordpress.com/2015/05/04/new-home-gateway-route...
It's very upgradable as well. It ships with one open DIMM slot, so upgrading to 4GB RAM is dirt cheap.
The Celeron 2955U isn't a speed demon, but it's good enough for a home machine.
And, you can get a ROM image that allows running an actual linux distribution instead of ChromeOS: https://johnlewis.ie/custom-chromebook-firmware/rom-download...
However, if you want something that plays media but doesn't (necessarily) also have to be able to receive regular terrestrial signal it shouldn't matter much beyond user preference and ease of installation/maintenance/debugging.
It's a perfect successor to the Mac Mini.
Apple clearly aren't interested in the Mac Mini anymore, so why not not license macOS on a superior machine in the same category instead?
Similar to how they no longer make their own monitors, and now recommend an LG 5K monitor.
For example, I use a Mac Mini for Xamarin. When it dies, I don't want to spend money on a new one because they are really overpriced, would rather buy a NUC and a copy of Mac OS and use that instead.
(a) quiet at load
(b) have the PSU integrated in the case?
Those are about the only redeeming qualities of a Mac Mini right now, and it pisses me off to no end that no one bothers with (b) on the Wintel side.
Edit: please don't explain to me how a power brick that's sometimes as large as the NUC doesn't bother you, it does bother me.
Give credit where credit is due.
However it has a small external power brick. It's only about 1/4 the size of the machine (at least that's for the UK PSU).
If you don't mind ~35mm more depth to your TV, you can mount the NUC on the back. Or, mount it to the back of a monitor, for an iMac replacement.
http://www.fanlesstech.com/2017/01/exclusive-akasas-skull-ca...
These also look quite capable:
http://www.anandtech.com/show/10966/zotac-mini-pcs-kaby-lake...
Oddly, it's the end of an era: The first computer I've owned that I'm not tempted to install MS Office on.
edit: The mini hasn't competed on a purely specs/price level since, perhaps, its first year or two of existence. There have long been better, similarly sized options if you don't care about OS X.
> It turns out there’s another OS that has all those: Windows. I’ve had Windows 10 on a gaming PC I built over 6 months ago and I’ve not had a single problem with it.
From a purely technical/specs/price standpoint, the mini hasn't been a competitor since 2006, so I'm not sure what the blog post is saying that is new.
This phrasing leads the reader to assume that that macOS can be run on some other computer. I think the author's intent was "Do I actually need [to run] macOS?"
Other guides suggest that the NUC is mostly supported, bar a few issues (e.g. on-board mic doesn't work, not the infra-red sensor).
However, even if you have a totally legit paid-up copy of OS-X, it's only licensed for installing on Apple hardware.
When they do the math, iPhone might seem the most lucrative (they seem not to care about anything else) but since they are killing the ecosystem with no Mac Pro, no Mac Mini and with so called pro MacBooks, developers will abandon Apple eventually. Even if iPhone becomes/remains the most technologically advanced smart phone on the market, it would be like a distant paradise island with no airports. Airplanes (developers and subsequently the end users) will be landing on alternative airports on emerging islands, letting them prosper. Consequently, Apple island will be deserted.
reply