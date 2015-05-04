Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
My Next Mac Mini (rustyshelf.org)
98 points by ingve 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 66 comments | favorite





Nowadays, I kind of enjoy seeing posts about people abandoning Apple ecosystem. Although it's painful, I myself have been yet another avid fan of pretty much Apple offered, it feels like this is not going to last forever.

When they do the math, iPhone might seem the most lucrative (they seem not to care about anything else) but since they are killing the ecosystem with no Mac Pro, no Mac Mini and with so called pro MacBooks, developers will abandon Apple eventually. Even if iPhone becomes/remains the most technologically advanced smart phone on the market, it would be like a distant paradise island with no airports. Airplanes (developers and subsequently the end users) will be landing on alternative airports on emerging islands, letting them prosper. Consequently, Apple island will be deserted.

reply


I had whatever the latest iPhone was for the past 8 years. But at some point I realized a whole Huawei/HTC/LG/whatever Android phone could be purchased for the price of an iPhone screen repair and it's pretty much adequate for what I want to do.

So now I'm using a Nexus 5X. It's okayish, but costs 1/3 the price of the iPhone 7 that would also be relatively ok. Phones are just phones these days.

The awkward part is that if you've ever played audio or video on an iOS device, you've executed some of my code.

reply


That NUC looks like it would be SO close to my needs...but the need pushing a new, small, quiet computer into the living room is VR...and I don't think it would quite do that. (Perhaps a TB3 dock to a gtx1070?) I'm not ever sure if the blocker is processing power or physical video ports.

reply


>Well, perfect except that six years in this machine is very creaky. It needs a reboot every week or so (otherwise it will refuse to launch anything).

That sounds totally unrelated to the age of the machine, and totally related to what's installed, the mini running out of disk, etc.

Maybe do a clean install of the OS?

Aside from the mechanical parts (CD ROMS, Hard Disks, etc), the "digital" parts of a PC do not age and their age does not affect program execution speed (all other things being equal).

Either they work, or they don't (well, corrupted memory can cause crashes when accessed, but it wont slow down programs).

reply


There is one factor that heavily affects performance that you haven't addressed though: Software demands on hardware increase over time. MacOS today is more demanding than the MacOS of six years ago. Even if the hardware is in perfect condition, you can't run all six-year-old software, so it's going to be slower.

reply


My mini was basically unusable due to the hard disk. Switched it out recently for an SSD and it is a decent machine now.

reply


Yeah what the hell, how can you write a tech blog complaining about a product if you don't perform even the most basic of system maintenance. Or, if you are doing maintenance, why not explain what you are doing?

Also, can't a Mac Mini that old be upgraded with a 2.5" SSD and more RAM?

reply


It would be a fair criticism if cards were not so obviously stacked against me, the end user and maintainer. New versions of software are written for new and more powerful hardware. I don't know about Mac mini specifically, but it is incredibly hard or even impossible to upgrade Apple products with new hardware.

reply


The NUC has full Linux support out of the box. You can configure them with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB-512GB SSD for $400-$500, especially if you go for the old model (Gen 6 Skylake instead of Gen 7 Kaby Lake, not much has changed)

reply


Are you sure? I have one and the wifi definitely doesn't work out of the box and there are a couple other annoyances the worst being the machine locking up if you let it sit for too long. I haven't spent time to investigate but that isn't the definition of "works out of the box"

reply


Since there are a number of iterations of NUC I suppose you could have one that doesn't. However most of the Intel wireless chipsets are some of best supported. I own two Intel NUC and two Gigabyte Brix machines - all of them were specifically selected to run Linux and all of them work flawlessly out of the box under any major distro.

One of my favorite desktop machines is the Intel Skull Canyon (NUC6i7KYK). It has an i7-6770HQ, supports 32GB of RAM (all of the newer, i.e. Skylake and greater do) and the real difference I wanted was the fact that it has two M.2 slots AND a true Thunderbolt 3 port (for support of the Razer Core external GPU enclosure).

Highly recommended if you want a performant machine in a small form factor with multi-monitor support and flexibility given it's size.

I only hope that Gigabyte continues to make the Brix line, especially when Ryzen drops from AMD. As much as I like the Skull Canyon I'd love to drop Intel from a pure privacy standpoint.

reply


> I'd love to drop Intel from a pure privacy standpoint.

Are you referring to the Intel Management Engine? I was under the impression that AMD was as bad if not worse than Intel in that regard:

https://libreboot.org/faq/#amd

Or is Ryzen expected to be better in that regard?

reply


> the worst being the machine locking up if you let it sit for too long.

uhm... look into power settings? That's common for most os.

reply


No it isn't, and you shouldn't accept that as a standard behavior.

reply


The Skull Canynon has not yet an successor, it is still the most powerfull NUC and is still based on Skylake. No Kaby Lake has an Iris Pro yet.

reply


Apple is a scam and nothing else.

It's more clear for me after my Mac Mini 2009 is no longer supported by Sierra without any constructive reason (you can install it with pair of crutches but no Wi-Fi). Actually Apple is selling fancy outdated hardware with pretty questionable "new features" like touchbar bullshit to excuse their ridiculous pricing model.

Awesome that more people abandoning it.

reply


I'm running a $65 FireTV with Kodi sideloaded that accomplishes everything I need. The device is silent and the remote is bluetooth and feels nice in the hand. (But to be fair, my router is used to download torrents and I don't ingest any Live TV.)

To be honest, I think the NUC or any other intel platform is overkill for TV these days.

reply


Trying to sell my mid 2011 right now but market is flooded, you didn't see this a couple of years ago.

reply


Apple's attitude to the Mac mini truly confuses me. Many years ago I was interested in getting one for eithet iPhone development or as a media pc but every time I looked they kept seeming to jack the price or downgrade the spec (relatively speaking).

reply


> Apple's attitude to the Mac mini truly confuses me.

I'm probably speaking for thousands of people. It's been complete frustration to see what Apple hasn't been up to on the Mac front. Apart from not updating a few ranges for years (and introducing updates that reduce or remove the kind of expandability the core Apple customer base wants), not reducing the price of old systems is highly insensitive on the part of the company. It looks like in another one or two years macOS won't support some of the aged hardware that Apple sells. That may be the time it'd completely junk those ranges. It's sad to see this.

Though lacking in certain ways, the HP Z2 Mini seems like a decent alternative for people who can move out of macOS.

reply


TBH I've never understood what Apple gets out of selling the Mac Mini. It cannibalizes their own low-end laptops/desktops, and at the same time must be quite a marginal product mainly sold to a small number of hackers who probably put Linux on them.

reply


Why would anyone buy a Mac Mini and put Linux on it?! There are a million other small PCs that are far better for that.

If I was going to buy a Mac Mini, it's to have an affordable Mac that I can stick somewhere in my house to run occasional OS X software. I already have a few other computers, plenty of them running Linux. A Mac Mini is a great way to get a cheap OS X setup going.

Also, it's not low margin, they charge $200-$400 for each upgrade you make. So if you only want a 1.8GHz box with 5400rpm spinning rust, then you're still paying $500 and Apple can't be out more than $300 in parts and costs. Especially given that they've been selling this model for 3 years, the cost of production is quite low.

reply


Back when I had a Mac Mini (10 years ago), you could pull them apart and upgrade the RAM and hard disk, which I did. Is that not still the case?

reply


The last Mac mini "update" in 2014 soldered the RAM to the motherboard and removed access to the internals. [0][1]

[0]: https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/IMG_0...

[1]: https://arstechnica.com/apple/2014/11/not-the-upgrade-we-wer...

reply


You still can, but they're a few hardware generations out of date. You'd have more fun with a raspi 3 or a less expensive mini-ITX build that you can upgrade with current gen components.

reply


Ram is soldered so you cannot upgrade it. You can swap the HD with a SATA SSD, iFixit has an easy 35 step tutorial to do that (plus 35 steps back to reassemble it) that involves a custom made tool to remove the motherboard and a pretty rare anti-tamper Torx TR6 screwdriver.

(Once you get ahold of the screwdriver it's actually not as hard as it looks. You can DIY the motherboard removal tool from a wire coat hanger and in 40 minutes of focused work you'll be done.)


No you can't, the current Mac Mini has RAM soldered onto the board. I think the only machines Apple now sells with any internal expansion are the 27" iMac and the trashcan.

reply


Headless systems, digital signage, PVR/HTPC, and testing farms are what we mainly use them for. They're crammed behind every conference TV and in every AV cabinet, but I doubt too many people use them as their primary device.

reply


Wouldn't a NUC or Brix running Linux be a better choice for this?

reply


I think so, and definitely for at home use, but outside of server the Linux team doesn't have much purchasing power.

reply


Probably, but in an office with a couple hundred macs it may seem easier to keep everything playing nicely together.

reply


I think it's sold mainly to companies that want a cheap machine for iOS development.

Hackers are more likely to build themselves a hackintosh and triple boot.

reply


I would take a look at the Gigabyte Brix. The basic model is £119 [1] - considerably cheaper than the Intel NUC. I have a couple running a firewall and a little server, and they have trucked along for years without problems.

[1] For a more complete spec including the other parts you may need, see: https://rwmj.wordpress.com/2015/05/04/new-home-gateway-route...

reply


If your performance & storage needs are modest, the ASUS chromebox is just a little higher than that, but comes with 2GB RAM and a 16GB mSATA SSD. I believe the Brix comes with no ram, no hard drive.

It's very upgradable as well. It ships with one open DIMM slot, so upgrading to 4GB RAM is dirt cheap.

The Celeron 2955U isn't a speed demon, but it's good enough for a home machine.

And, you can get a ROM image that allows running an actual linux distribution instead of ChromeOS: https://johnlewis.ie/custom-chromebook-firmware/rom-download...

reply


Also ASRock and Zotac make nice ones too. I think these three companies actually work with the NUC insides.

reply


Honest question : any good reasons to go with Windows rather than Linux?

reply


Windows is less maintenance (ie: just works)

reply


There may be streaming services that, for various DRM reasons, aren't supported in Linux. It sucks, but that's the lay of the land. Netflix is supported in Linux, but how about, say, the streaming season package for your favorite sports team? Who knows, but I'd wager a lot of them won't work.

reply


A lot of it would depend on what your use case is. In this case the author needs an Elgato/Geniatech EyeTV stick and app for his purposes which isn't supported on Linux by the manufacturer. It might work, but it might also not be worth the hassle.

However, if you want something that plays media but doesn't (necessarily) also have to be able to receive regular terrestrial signal it shouldn't matter much beyond user preference and ease of installation/maintenance/debugging.

reply


I wish Apple would just team up with Intel and license macOS on the NUC.

It's a perfect successor to the Mac Mini.

reply


What's the point of OSX on the NUC when Linux or even Windows does everything a NUC is usually used for?

reply


I'm thinking more about what people use Mac Mini's for.

Apple clearly aren't interested in the Mac Mini anymore, so why not not license macOS on a superior machine in the same category instead?

Similar to how they no longer make their own monitors, and now recommend an LG 5K monitor.

For example, I use a Mac Mini for Xamarin. When it dies, I don't want to spend money on a new one because they are really overpriced, would rather buy a NUC and a copy of Mac OS and use that instead.

reply


Speaking of NUCs, are there any that are

(a) quiet at load

(b) have the PSU integrated in the case?

Those are about the only redeeming qualities of a Mac Mini right now, and it pisses me off to no end that no one bothers with (b) on the Wintel side.

Edit: please don't explain to me how a power brick that's sometimes as large as the NUC doesn't bother you, it does bother me.

reply


Unfortunately, your two desires are at cross purposes to each other. An external power brick helps keep a lot of heat out of the system, which allows you to run less cooling in the box, and thus be quieter.

reply


Yeah, except Apple manages to come close so it's possible :)

Give credit where credit is due.

reply


I've used a gigabyte Brix n2807 - it's slightly larger than other Brix models as it takes a 2.5" drive (using an old laptop drive to save costs). It's not powerful, but it runs Kodi and Windows 10 okay. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth don't work (or didn't when I first tried) with Linux out of the box. Up to 8gb LPDDR. No power brick. £80 on offer a couple of years ago.

reply


Forgot to mention - fanless.

reply


The Gigabyte Brix [edit: the base model] is fanless, and if you use an SSD it's completely solid state. I have two next to me right now and they are completely silent as you would expect.

However it has a small external power brick. It's only about 1/4 the size of the machine (at least that's for the UK PSU).

reply


Considering there are tens of options in the Brix lines the comment about them being fanless is untrue. Most are actively cooled machines. None of the Brix or NUC I have are particularly loud. If you're doing heavy lifting on a small form factor machine you have to expect a small fan to generate noise to dissipate heat, there's really no way around it.

reply


I edited the comment to reflect the fact that the base model of the Gigabyte Brix -- which I have two of -- is fanless and passively cooled.

reply


Especially useful, "VESA mount bracket included in the box".

If you don't mind ~35mm more depth to your TV, you can mount the NUC on the back. Or, mount it to the back of a monitor, for an iMac replacement.

reply


NUCs are awesome, I'm waiting to add this passive cooling case to mine, then an external GPU effectively everything but my MBP will be able to share.

http://www.fanlesstech.com/2017/01/exclusive-akasas-skull-ca...

These also look quite capable:

http://www.anandtech.com/show/10966/zotac-mini-pcs-kaby-lake...

reply


One of the big selling points of the mini is that it's really quiet. Does anyone with actual experience know how the NUC compares? From what I've read it's significantly louder, which is not what you want from a living room PC.

reply


For the living room PC, I recently went even further downscale and replaced a wheezing old desktop box with a fanless mini-PC running Win10. It solves the problem of when both kids have homework at the same time. The only software on it is Chrome, since the kids do all of their stuff in the cloud.

Oddly, it's the end of an era: The first computer I've owned that I'm not tempted to install MS Office on.

reply


I have a 2011 Mac Mini and the fan gets annoyingly loud when under load. I was also annoyed by the fan in my NUC so I put it in a fanless case. It's dead quiet, and stays cool enough to run under load without throttling.

reply


Can that thing run OSX ? damn, i just ordered a mac mini to do some ios dev.

reply


It seems to me an Amazon FireTV or even one of those sticks (firetv, chromecast) could do everything he wants.

reply


It can't be used as a DVR.

reply


Aren't DVRs kind of a dying product category? They're only relevant if you have a cable subscription, and most people putting media PCs in their living room are relying on streaming services. I don't know anyone who uses a DVR anymore, but I know dozens of people with Netflix/Amazon/Hulu/etc. subscriptions.

reply


Better late than never...

reply


Blog post leaves out an important point: is it easy to get macOS running on that particular model?

edit: The mini hasn't competed on a purely specs/price level since, perhaps, its first year or two of existence. There have long been better, similarly sized options if you don't care about OS X.

reply


The blog doesn't even try to make that point.

> It turns out there’s another OS that has all those: Windows. I’ve had Windows 10 on a gaming PC I built over 6 months ago and I’ve not had a single problem with it.

reply


Which is strange, since the Mac mini's only value for the last 9 or 10 years has been it's ability to run OS X/macOS.

From a purely technical/specs/price standpoint, the mini hasn't been a competitor since 2006, so I'm not sure what the blog post is saying that is new.

reply


It's small and quiet. Quite nice for a living room machine. It's also rackable so you can put them in your data center and use them as an iOS build server. It's odd the Mac Mini can fill both of these divergent niches but such is the Mac Mini - it's a niche machine.

reply


>Do I actually need this computer to run macOS? I quickly realised I don’t.

This phrasing leads the reader to assume that that macOS can be run on some other computer. I think the author's intent was "Do I actually need [to run] macOS?"

reply


According to the Lifehacker article on building a Hackintosh, the process is a lot less fiddly than it used to be, and a lot more hardware is now supported.

Other guides suggest that the NUC is mostly supported, bar a few issues (e.g. on-board mic doesn't work, not the infra-red sensor).

However, even if you have a totally legit paid-up copy of OS-X, it's only licensed for installing on Apple hardware.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: