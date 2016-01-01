"We show that our Immix implementation has almost identical performance on micro benchmarks, compared to its implementation in C, and outperforms the popular BDW collector on the gcbench micro benchmark. We find that Rust’s safety features do not create significant barriers to implementing a high performance collector.
Though memory managers are usually considered low-level, our high performance implementation relies on very little unsafe code, with the vast majority of the implementation benefiting from Rust’s safety."
Partial source for the authors' implementation is contained in the paper's appendices rather than in a repository, other implementations mentioned in the paper:
A reference counted type with cycle collection for Rust: https://github.com/fitzgen/bacon-rajan-cc
A simple tracing (mark and sweep) garbage collector for Rust: https://github.com/Manishearth/rust-gc
