Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
MEGA disclosing the source code
(
github.com
)
6 points
by
macco
4 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
citrusui
2 hours ago
The title of this thread is rather ambiguous; MEGA has published the source code to their client APIs for quite some time now[0]. Even their iOS, Android, and Windows Phone apps are open source on GitHub.
[0]:
https://mega.nz/blog_31
reply
I_am_tiberius
3 hours ago
Seems to be related to the announcement from Kim Dotcom saying Bitcache/Megaupload 2.0 will be open source. Still sad that this is not golden standard nowadays.
reply
akjainaj
16 minutes ago
How exactly is it a good idea for all websites to release their source code?
reply
alphabettsy
3 minutes ago
Other than profit motivation and IP, why isn't it?
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
[0]: https://mega.nz/blog_31
reply