MEGA disclosing the source code (github.com)
6 points by macco 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





The title of this thread is rather ambiguous; MEGA has published the source code to their client APIs for quite some time now[0]. Even their iOS, Android, and Windows Phone apps are open source on GitHub.

[0]: https://mega.nz/blog_31

Seems to be related to the announcement from Kim Dotcom saying Bitcache/Megaupload 2.0 will be open source. Still sad that this is not golden standard nowadays.

How exactly is it a good idea for all websites to release their source code?

Other than profit motivation and IP, why isn't it?

