How Trump's immigration order impacts one Facebook engineer
mcclatchydc.com
3 points
by
memossy
47 minutes ago
1 comment
sebleon
29 minutes ago
I love how this article focuses on the challenges faced by an individual. It's really great to see this perspective. Sometimes it's hard to grasp how policy change will affect everyday life when we're presented by simply stats and facts.
