I cannot continue working on my add-ons anymore. I'm sorry, but it's time (fasezero.com)
2 points by prajjwal 27 minutes ago





Sad news. The last thing Mozilla needs is to alienate addon developers because addons are one of the very few things that still attract us to Firefox.

