I cannot continue working on my add-ons anymore. I'm sorry, but it's time
fasezero.com
2 points by
by
prajjwal
23 minutes ago
arkitaip
14 minutes ago
Sad news. The last thing Mozilla needs is to alienate addon developers because addons are one of the very few things that still attract us to Firefox.
