Advice on Remote Work 1 point by seekingfreedom 25 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite I am currently an embedded software engineer with around 7 years of experience in the aerospace industry, and between my main job and contract work, I earn between 150k and 200k per year. In general, I enjoy my job and think very highly of my employer. Like most people in this salary range, though, I am stuck living in a crowded, gridlocked, high cost of living area, where most of my money goes to taxes and an small, cruddy house. With my skills and work history, I think I could easily land a job at a major tech company or hedge fund and earn in the 300s, but my situation wouldn't really improve because it would require moving to an even more expensive area and paying more taxes. The older I get, the more I realize that the secret of success isn't just earning good money, it's doing so in a low cost of living area. Therefore, I am wondering how likely it is to earn in the mid 100s doing full-time remote work in the embedded software field (specifically, real-time, high-reliability systems)? Does anyone have any advice or personal experience developing a work-from-anywhere income stream in this field? Is it easier to find a handful of customers to do contract work for or hope to find a 100% remote position? My ultimate goal is to build a beautiful house on ~100 acres in a rural part of the country and work 100% from home and have passive streams of income. thanks!







