The GitHub Follower Notification App
Hey all!

I have recently made a GitHub OAuth application, which notifies the user about any new followers / unfollowers on GitHub.

Source code : https://github.com/athityakumar/github-follow

Rails App : http://github-follow.herokuapp.com/

Blog post : https://athityakumar.github.io/blog/posts/GitHub_Follower_Notification_App/

Do star the repository if you liked this project. Share your thoughts in comments here, or on the blog post. And have a good time, folks.






