|The GitHub Follower Notification App
1 point by athityakumar 20 minutes ago
|Hey all!
I have recently made a GitHub OAuth application, which notifies the user about any new followers / unfollowers on GitHub.
Source code : https://github.com/athityakumar/github-follow
Rails App : http://github-follow.herokuapp.com/
Blog post : https://athityakumar.github.io/blog/posts/GitHub_Follower_Notification_App/
Do star the repository if you liked this project. Share your thoughts in comments here, or on the blog post. And have a good time, folks.
