Tutorial on Deep Learning
berkeley.edu
44 points
by
tempw
1 hour ago
BonoboBoner
10 minutes ago
The first eight minutes were promising. Then a mathematical definiton of how neural networks work follows and I am already lost again when trying to learn about deep learning. It is like trying to learn Postgresql's new JSON features by starting to look at relational calculus first.
