Fastest web browser that blocks all ads and protects your privacy -Slimjet
(
slimjet.com
)
1 point
by
philonoist
9 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
basicplus2
2 minutes ago
"In Slimjet, you can share the link you visited, a paragraph of text or an image easily on facebook with a single click on the facebook toolbar button"
Does this mean Facebook has carte blanche over your info?
reply
