Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Fastest web browser that blocks all ads and protects your privacy -Slimjet (slimjet.com)
1 point by philonoist 9 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





"In Slimjet, you can share the link you visited, a paragraph of text or an image easily on facebook with a single click on the facebook toolbar button"

Does this mean Facebook has carte blanche over your info?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: