Tesla driver stranded in the desert 'forgot his keys'
(
dailymail.co.uk
)
1 point
by
georgecmu
49 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
831itserv
32 minutes ago
what would he have done if he walked out to his car with only his keys in his pocket? I gamble he would have returned inside to get his phone ... else he wouldnt have been able to take the pictures of how this car failed him.
