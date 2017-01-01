Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Shoes.com is shutting down today
(
biv.com
)
14 points
by
uladzislau
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
cdelb
9 minutes ago
For what it's worth I'm not surprised. I had a very poor experience with them. The actual shipping time was significantly longer than promised (pretty sure their model was to act as a dropshipper), and then I was unable to get a response to return the shoes I no longer needed.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply