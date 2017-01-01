Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Shoes.com is shutting down today (biv.com)
For what it's worth I'm not surprised. I had a very poor experience with them. The actual shipping time was significantly longer than promised (pretty sure their model was to act as a dropshipper), and then I was unable to get a response to return the shoes I no longer needed.

