"Hmm, what's this?" ::clicks on white space that becomes 'BUY' on hover; result is an in-place, fingertip-sized notification with no page transition or modal:: "Did that actually just place an order?" ::checks orders:: "Wow." ::cancels order::
Went back to the home page and clicked the "Learn more" link looking for how to get rid of them. They have "Add button", "Organize buttons" and "Settings" controls, none of which can be used to delete buttons. To delete one, you have to click on the product logo on the button (don't click the unlabeled 'BUY' button, as it'll place an order even from this screen), then click "Delete" in the modal that pops up.
I thought this was surprisingly aggressive, even for Amazon. I wonder how many people will be getting unexpected packages.
