Split Brain Does Not Lead to Split Consciousness (neurosciencenews.com)
My knowledge of neurobiology is weak.

Having received a full callosotomy, how are the hemispheres able to communicate even at 1 bit / s?

Secondly, how is that estimate generated?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corpus_callosotomy

"Although the corpus callosum is the largest white matter tract connecting the hemispheres, some limited interhemispheric communication is still possible via the anterior commissure and posterior commissure."

Two people in the same room can communicate information at far more than 1 bit/s even without speaking, and they aren't even in the same body. I could imagine that receiving very similar inputs and observing reactions to the movements and other actions taken by the other side could also act as a high-rate channel of information.

Fast google search provides us with an answer:

Google cached version, while the site recovers: http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:http://...

Interestingly this work contradicts not just previous theory, but also previous experimental result. I would be interested to see if they have a critique for why the previous runs of the experiment provided a different experimental result.

How does a brain split operation work exactly? Do they put a barrier between the two halves? Otherwise, I would expect that signals could still propagate: cut two nerves, then push them together, and I can imagine that a signal can still pass through; if not always, then in a percentage of cases.

Around 200 million fibers called the corpus callosum link the two halves together. Simply severe these fibers.

