Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Mr. Potato Couchpotato slackbot (github.com)
1 point by Gligoth 14 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I started with this slackbot to make it easier for my girlfriend to add movies to couchpotato. Then i made it even better to add some more features and evantuelly it become a pretty decent bot :) At the moment the couchpotato bot has the following features: - Search movie - Download movie by title - Download movie by imdb id

I learned allot while developing this and if you check the overall progress from the first commit to the end you really see the project evolving.

If you have any questions or feedback let me know! And if you like it please share/star it!

Thanks!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: