Ask HN: What insight was key to growth of your career or startup?
"There is no magic."

Before I started my career, I thought there was a point where products mostly built themselves. Coding changed that.

When I was in engineering, I thought there was a point where products mostly sold themselves. Sales changed that.

When I was in sales, I thought there was a point where the message mostly spread itself. Marketing changed that.

When I started my own company, I thought there was a point where most of the business ran itself. I certainly never reached that point.

My key insight was "humans do not read".

I say it jokingly but early on -- I gained quite a reputation among people far smarter than I am, for being able to solve the most difficult problems.

But I never really did anything other than read. And most of the time I never had to go beyond the documentation.

The trick I guess, is to slow down and really read. There is no shortcut to understanding. And there is no solution without understanding.

  - RTFM 
 
  - Slow is smooth, smooth is fast

Completely agree!

R.T.F.M. and you ahead of 99.999999..% on anything (compared to the whole earth population on one specific topic)

Not insight exactly, but the advice that changed my career for the better:

"No, stop fucking around, do it right."

Understanding Limiting Factors: Growth is not controlled by the total amount of resources available, but by the scarcest resource.

You will never just be given something based on merit even if you feel you've earned it. You need to ask for it, then if you've earned it you will be given it. People can't read your mind and it's surprising how what you want is not what they think you want. A simple 5min convo on what you actually want and tracking the steps outlined to get you there will push you faster along than anything else.

I would almost say the opposite at my place. Excelled in my position, everyone felt I was competent and able for the next step. But after asking for more work and more responsibility I was basically told that I was out of line and this was something given to me, not asked for.

I would say it's very dependent on culture.

Focus, focus, focus.

Seriously, I was one who used to sneer at the advice, thinking I can handle multiple things and by trying several things in parallel I increase my chances. Boy, was I wrong!

Pick one and only one battle (market), and fight it with all you have. Iterate quickly.

The fact that the learning curve is mostly climbed at the beginning.

You will come across many very competent people with only a few years of experience, who are still at the bottom of the ladder due to how organisations are structured rather than a lack of ability.

Understanding this is key to overcoming impostor syndrome.

The fact that no one really knows what to do; that no one has the magic formula. That you just have to try different things and see what sticks. Keep moving forward.

Shakespeare was right: we are poor players that strut our hour upon the stage and are heard no more.

Career insight: If your boss isn't invested in your success you won't succeed.

don't leave until you are reasonably certain it's not you that's the problem; otherwise you are taking your problem with you.

Your employer gives you their best current job offer every paycheck.

