Ask HN: What insight was key to growth of your career or startup?

Before I started my career, I thought there was a point where products mostly built themselves. Coding changed that.
When I was in engineering, I thought there was a point where products mostly sold themselves. Sales changed that.
When I was in sales, I thought there was a point where the message mostly spread itself. Marketing changed that.
When I started my own company, I thought there was a point where most of the business ran itself. I certainly never reached that point.
I say it jokingly but early on -- I gained quite a reputation among people far smarter than I am, for being able to solve the most difficult problems.
But I never really did anything other than read. And most of the time I never had to go beyond the documentation.
The trick I guess, is to slow down and really read. There is no shortcut to understanding. And there is no solution without understanding.
- RTFM
- Slow is smooth, smooth is fast
R.T.F.M. and you ahead of 99.999999..% on anything (compared to the whole earth population on one specific topic)
"No, stop fucking around, do it right."
I would say it's very dependent on culture.
Seriously, I was one who used to sneer at the advice, thinking I can handle multiple things and by trying several things in parallel I increase my chances. Boy, was I wrong!
Pick one and only one battle (market), and fight it with all you have. Iterate quickly.
You will come across many very competent people with only a few years of experience, who are still at the bottom of the ladder due to how organisations are structured rather than a lack of ability.
Understanding this is key to overcoming impostor syndrome.
Shakespeare was right: we are poor players that strut our hour upon the stage and are heard no more.
